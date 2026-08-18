Prefer us on Google Learn More

An artist and community builder, Ma leads statewide arts programs and creates experiences designed to foster creativity, connection and belonging.

Amanda Ma is an artist, ceremonialist, and community builder dedicated to creating experiences that foster connection, belonging, and personal transformation. As Director of Programs at Art State Arizona, she leads statewide initiatives that include large-scale festivals, gallery exhibitions, public art projects, cultural celebrations, arts education, and civic engagement. Her work is rooted in the belief that everyone is an artist, that the arts are essential to healthy, thriving communities, and that creative expression has the power to heal and bring people together.

Beyond her work in the nonprofit sector, Amanda is the founder of The Creative Medicine Path, where she designs immersive workshops, retreats, and ceremonial experiences. These offerings, including the annual Sonoran Soulfire Retreat, invite women to reconnect with themselves by slowing down through ritual, nature, song, and craft.

With roots in performance art, Amanda's path has evolved through years of ceremony, cultural exchange, and mentorship with Indigenous teachers in North and South America. These experiences continue to shape her approach to facilitation with respect for relationship, ethics, and the wisdom carried through traditional earth medicine practices. Amanda deepens this work through her service on the Board of Directors for the Praising Earth Center for Arts and Nature in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where creative arts, land stewardship, and community care are foundational to a more sustainable future.

Amanda believes the creative process does not end with the work of our hands. It continues in the way we choose to live.