TV
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
1 p.m. / 4 p.m.
ESPNU — World Series Semifinals
MLB (NATIONAL)
4:05 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Pittsburgh
MLB (REGIONAL)
4:10 p.m.
DBACKS.TV / NESN — Arizona at Boston
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati Open
RADIO
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MLB
4:10 p.m.
1490-AM — Arizona at Boston
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m.
1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.
1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)