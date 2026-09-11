TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ACCN — Villanova at Louisville
ACCNX — Norfolk State at Virginia
ESPNU — Richmond at NC State
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Rutgers at Boston College
5 p.m.
FOX — Missouri at Kansas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Marquette
BTN — Stanford at Ball St.
5 p.m.
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SECN — Wisconsin at Texas A&M
BTN — Baylor at Nebraska
7 p.m.
BTN — Arizona at USC
EXHIBITION BASEBALL
4 p.m.
truTV — Savannah Bananas vs. Party Animals
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — Solheim Cup
10 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Champions Tournament
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tournament
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — Solheim Cup
MLB
11 a.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Miami
4:45 p.m.
Apple TV — Cincinnati at Milwaukee
6:40 p.m.
DBACKS.TV / Rangers Sports Network — Texas at Arizona
7:15 p.m.
Apple TV — San Diego at San Francisco
RUGBY
6:58 p.m.
FS2 — NRL Women: North Queensland at Parramatta
8:43 p.m.
FS2 — NRL Women: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla
11 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Warriors vs. Dolphins
SOCCER
5:48 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U20 Women: Brazil vs. England
8:48 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U20 Women: Mexico vs. Argentina
11:30 a.m.
Fandango — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
Noon
ESPN+ — La Liga: Valencia vs. Sevilla
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open
Noon / 4 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open
RADIO
MLB
6:40 p.m.
1490-AM — Texas at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m.
1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.
1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)