TV
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
2:30 a.m. (Thu.)
FS2 — Fremantle vs. Hawthorn
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.
BTN — Texas A&M at Indiana
3 p.m.
FS1 — Auburn at Minnesota
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCLA at Kentucky
BTN — Georgia at Purdue
5 p.m.
FS1 — Florida at Wisconsin
6 p.m.
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ESPN2 — USC at Texas
MLB (NATIONAL)
TBD
MLBN — Teams TBD
4:40 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
MLB (REGIONAL)
12:40 p.m.
NBCSP / DBACKS.TV — Philadelphia at Arizona
SOCCER
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — USL League One: Richmond at Fort Wayne
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian: Teams TBD
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open
4 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open
RADIO
MLB
12:40 p.m.
1490-AM — Philadelphia at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m.
1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.
1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)