TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA Great Lakes Nationals
Noon
NBC — IMSA Battle on the Bricks
BULL RIDING
9:30 a.m.
CW — PBR Team Series: Cowboys Days
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
9 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
BTN — Wake Forest at Maryland
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
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11 a.m.
BTN — Tennessee at Penn St.
Noon
ABC — Louisville at Kentucky
2 p.m.
FS1 — Texas A&M at Creighton
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Biltmore Championship
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tournament
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Champions Tournament
LACROSSE
9:30 a.m.
ABC — PLL: Denver vs. Philadelphia
MLB
10 a.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
1:10 p.m.
MLBN / YES / DBACKS.TV — N.Y. Yankees at Arizona
4:20 p.m.
Peacock/NBCSN — Milwaukee at Baltimore
NFL
10 a.m.
CBS — Pittsburgh at New England
FOX — Minnesota at Chicago
1:25 p.m.
FOX — Seattle at Arizona
5:20 p.m.
NBC — Indianapolis at Kansas City
NHL PRESEASON
11 a.m.
NHLN — N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey
3 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at Boston
6 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at Calgary
PICKLEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — PPA: Arizona Open
SOCCER
4 a.m.
CBSSN — EFL Champ.: West Bromwich Albion at Wolverhampton
6 a.m.
USA — Premier: Liverpool at Bournemouth
CBSSN — Serie A: Parma vs. Genoa
FS1 — FIFA U20 Women: Teams TBD
8:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier: Man United at Fulham
11 a.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Houston at Boston
2 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Washington at Chicago
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: San Antonio at Sacramento
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Sao Paulo WTA Final
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul WTA, Singapore WTA
WNBA
1 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Indiana
4 p.m.
USA — Portland at Los Angeles
6 p.m.
USA — Seattle at Las Vegas
RADIO
MLB
4:20 p.m.
1490-AM — Milwaukee at Baltimore
NFL
10 a.m.
1490-AM — Green Bay at N.Y. Jets
1:25 p.m.
1490-AM — Seattle at Arizona
5:20 p.m.
1290-AM — Indianapolis at Kansas City
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)