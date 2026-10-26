Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Pima College women’s soccer team finished an unbeaten regular season by tying No. 17-ranked Scottsdale CC 2-2 on the road on Saturday.

Gabriela Mendoza scored off an assist from Alyssa Allan to put the No. 5 Aztecs up 1-0 in the sixth minute. Later, down 2-1, Pima earned the draw thanks to Mckenna Baker’s goal off an assist from Ava Dagnino in the 78th minute.

Pima and Scottsdale also played to a tie, 1-1, on Sept. 26 in Tucson. Saturday’s game marked the first time Pima (15-0-2, 12-0-2 ACCAC) allowed multiple goals in a game.

The Aztecs will be the No. 1 seed for the Region I, Division II Tournament and will host No. 4 Glendale CC at 6 p.m. Friday.

Men’s soccer

The No. 6 Pima men’s team ended its regular season with a 6-1 victory at Scottsdale on Saturday.

Pima (12-2-1, 11-2-1) got goals from Sean Ribadeneira, Jonathan Karumuna, Julius Loeffel, Alek Peral and Darian Castillo — in addition to benefiting from an Artichokes own goal — in the victory.

The Aztecs will be the No. 3 seed for the Region I, Division II Tournament. They play at No. 2-seeded Glendale CC at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Volleyball

The Aztecs stretched their winning streak to five matches with a 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 25-11) victory at Phoenix College on Friday.

Pima (14-7, 7-3) has won seven of eight matches overall.