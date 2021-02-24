Arizona freshman catcher Daniel Susac showing he can handle whatever’s thrown at him

Andrew Susac played two seasons at Oregon State, where one of his coaches was current UA pitching coach Nate Yeskie. Middle brother Matt spent two seasons as a pitcher at Nevada, where he played under Johnson and two of his assistants.

Andrew and Matt followed different paths. Their baseball odysseys helped inform Daniel’s outlook on the sport.

“The main thing I’ve gotten, which is why I come off as such a serious guy, is baseball’s very humbling,” Daniel Susac said. “I got to notice that a little bit in the fall when Yeskie knew how to pitch me. You start to learn everybody’s the same here. You gotta work harder.”

Susac’s primary focus, for now, is on being the best receiver he can be. That work goes beyond the fundamentals of playing the position.

Catchers have to get to know their pitchers. Each one has a distinct personality.

“The biggest part about it is getting to know everyone on a personal level,” said Susac, a prized prospect from Jesuit High School in Roseville, California. “You have some pitchers you can’t criticize too much; they start to think about it too much. Then you have some that are the opposite, where you’ve really got to get on them and it lights that fire.”