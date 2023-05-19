The Arizona Wildcats left no doubt — they're going to the Pac-12 Tournament.
Arizona clinched a berth in next week's conference tourney by sweeping a doubleheader against USC on Friday. The Wildcats won the opener 13-4 and the nightcap 6-3.
Those results — coupled with Washington State's second straight loss to Stanford — mean Arizona can finish no worse than eighth in the conference standings. The top nine finishers qualify for the Pac-12 Tournament.
The Wildcats improved to 30-22 overall, 12-17 in the Pac-12. They have won four games in a row and are 23-7 at Hi Corbett Field.
Arizona played error-free baseball against USC (32-22-1, 16-13) in the doubleheader. The Wildcats clubbed six home runs — including two apiece by Emilio Corona and Tony Bullard — and received solid pitching from both starters and relievers.
USC's Nick Lopez (not pictured) drops a drive in front of Arizona right fielder Emilio Corona that was called a catch and ended up a double play for the Wildcats in the eighth inning of the first game at Hi Corbett Field on Friday, May 19, 2023. The original call of out on a fly ball was upheld upon review.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
In Game 2, the Trojans trimmed the Wildcats' 4-0 lead to 4-3 with a three-run sixth inning. Solo homers by Corona and Bullard in the bottom half of the sixth pushed the advantage to 6-3.
Bullard, who's been on a tear since returning from a concussion in early April, finished the doubleheader going 6 for 7 with two home runs, five runs scored and four RBIs.
Bradon Zastrow improved to 5-5, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings. Trevor Long threw two hitless innings to earn his fifth save of the season.
Arizona concludes the regulars season with Game 3 against USC at 6 p.m. Saturday. Bullard will be among the seniors honored before the game.
Arizona coach Chip Hale on the Wildcats' recent road trip and dealing with pressure down the stretch, starting with Thursday's game against USC at Hi Corbett Field (video by Michael Lev / Arizona Daily Star)
Photos: Arizona Wildcats take the opener in a double-header against USC at Hi Corbett Field, Pac 12 baseball
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's shortstop Nik McClaughry (11) runs down a grounder in the gap that USC's Bryce Grudzielanek (27) beat out for an infield single in the first inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023. The game was rescheduled from the previous night and the first of three game home stand wrapping up the Wildcats' season.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's Emilio Corona (26) beats the throw to USC's third baseman Johnny Olmstead (4) on a single to right by Mason White (24) in the fourth inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's Nik McClaughry (11) comes home behind USC's catcher Jacob Galloway (40), scoring from first on a double by Chase Davis (5) in the fifth inning at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
USC's Nick Lopez (not pictured) drops a drive in front of Arizona right fielder Emilio Corona that was called a catch and ended up a double play for the Wildcats in the eighth inning of the first game at Hi Corbett Field on Friday, May 19, 2023. The original call of out on a fly ball was upheld upon review.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's Chase Davis (5) gestures skyward as he comes home on a solo homer against USC in the sixth inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona starter Cam Walty (38) deals against USC during the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's Tony Bullard, left, beats the pickoff throw behind USC second baseman Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek during the first game of a Pac-12 doubleheader at Hi Corbett Field on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's first baseman Kiko Romero (12) gets the slow roller up the line to put out USC's Nick Lopez (36) and end the Trojan half of the fourth inning at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's Chase Davis (5) works his way under a high fly ball by USC's Jacob Galloway (40) in the fifth inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's Kiko Romero (12) gets his high-five rounding third on his two-RBI homer against USC in the fifth inning at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's first baseman Kiko Romero (12) settles under a pop-up in the infield by USC's Austin Overn (10) in their game at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's second baseman Mason White (24) eyes a grounder by USC's Carson Wells (9) for the second out in the sixth inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's second baseman Mason White (24) turns the pivot over USC's Jacob Galloway (40) but can't nail Ryan Jackson (13) settling for a fielder's choice in the seventh inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's shortstop Nik McClaughry (11) eliminates USC's Ethan Hedges (15) on a 4-6-3 double play in the ninth inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's pitcher Casey Hintz (16) gets in his band work as the team readies to make up a postponed game with USC, the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's head coach Chip Hale gets his Wildcats together for a pre-game talk just before first pitch against USC at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Southern Cal, baseball
Arizona's Tony Bullard (3) gets a double helmet tap after knocking a three-RBI homer against USC in the fourth inning of the first game of a Pac 12 double header at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., May 19, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
