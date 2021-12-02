Arizona's Netty Vonleh already showing signs of a bright future

Vonleh is averaging 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in games she has played in, and should only improve as she develops on and off the court.

That Vonleh is contributing right away is not a surprise. By the time she reached the seventh grade, Vonleh was playing with — and against — high-school-aged girls on the AAU circuit, including UA teammate Bendu Yeaney. Vonleh played AAU ball under Lisa Griffith, a former UA player and coach who let Barnes — her former Wildcats teammate — in on the secret early.

Barnes first met Vonleh when she was in the eighth grade. By the time Vonleh reached West Linn High School, she was dominant. She averaged 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a junior. ESPN rated her as a four-star recruit and the No. 9 post player in the 2021 class.

Vonleh has “always been a beast,” Yeaney said. “And I think now that she’s seeing that she can be a beast and be a different type of beast in college (and this) has just motivated her more. She wants to learn a lot more and so every day she asks questions and she’s one of the first people in the gym, one of the last people to leave. She’s just putting in the work to be a special talent for us.”