Second-year Colorado State coach Ali Farokhmanesh was that guy 17 years ago, hitting what is still known as The Shot. Actually, two shots.

First, Farokhmanesh hit a deep 3-pointer to give ninth-seeded Northern Iowa a 69-66 first-round win over UNLV. Then he spotted up for 3 with 35 seconds left to help stun top-ranked Kansas.

While the shot wasn’t a buzzer-beater or even closely guarded, it was notable in how and when he took it. Also, who he was: A lightly recruited 6-0 guard, Farokhmanesh bounced around junior college basketball until catching at Northern Iowa.

So, as a senior, Farokhmanesh and his teammates were leading the No. 1 team in the country by a point when the Rams broke Kansas’ press. Farokhmanesh received the ball as he was racing up the court, but stopped just before the 3-point line and spotted up — with 30 seconds still left on the shot clock.

He buried it.

“You can’t be serious with that shot!” announcer Dan Bonner said.

In a 2015 story for the Players Tribune, Farokhmanesh explained what he was thinking.

“I was looking at a wide-open 3-pointer in a situation where textbook wisdom might dictate that you slow the play down,” Farokmanesh wrote. “But if I had done things the traditional way up until that point, there’s no chance I would be in that position — I probably wouldn’t even be playing Division I basketball. I’ve never really followed the textbook way of doing things.