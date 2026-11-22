No. 12 Arizona (4-1) vs. Colorado State (4-1)
Maui Invitational first round | Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii | Monday 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2 | 1290-AM
Probable starters
ARIZONA
23 G JJ Mandaquit (6-1 sophomore)
7 G Derek Dixon G (6-5 sophomore)
3 G Caleb Holt (6-5 freshman)
8 F Ivan Kharchenkov (6-7 sophomore)
13 C Motiejus Krivas (7-2 senior)
Key reserves
2 G Cameron Holmes (6-6 freshman)
35 F Maksim Brnovic (6-10 freshman)
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30 F Evan Otten (6-11 senior)
COLORADO STATE
3 G Justin Menard (6-3 junior)
5 G Josh Pascarelli (6-3 senior)
4 G Jase Butler (6-4 junior)
35 F Kyle Jorgensen (6-9 junior)
0 F Carey Booth (6-10 senior)
Key reserves
8 G Jojo McIver (6-3 sophomore)
21 F Rashaan Mbemba (6-7 senior)
7 F Jaden Ghoreishi (6-9 freshman)
How they match up
The series: Arizona leads its old Western Athletic Conference rival 24-11, but the teams haven’t played each other since the Wildcats left for the Pac-10 in 1978-79. Arizona left the Pac-12 in 2024 and Colorado State joined the Pac-12 this season.
Game agreement: Arizona is paying Kemper Sports Marketing a $35,000 fee for administration and marketing to be in the Nov. 23-25 Maui Invitational, which assigned UA to play Colorado State in the opening round.
Colorado State overview: The Rams are entering the Pac-12 with three returning starters, a respectable record against high-major programs and three NCAA Tournament appearances over the past five seasons. Ali Farokhmanesh led them to the NIT last season as a then-first-year coach.
The Rams run a patient, efficient and balanced offense that ranked 54th in efficiency last season. Marist transfer Justin Menard, a third-team all-Metro pick last season, plays point guard while hitting 6 of 14 3-pointers so far, but big guard Jase Butler actually leads the Rams in assists (5.6). Both guards have six steals over the Rams’ first five games.
The Rams’ top scorer (12.6) and rebounder (7.6) is Carey Booth, who makes 68.2% of his two-point shots and grabs the ball on 25.5% of his defensive rebounding opportunities when he’s on the floor. Booth and power forward Kyle Jorgensen are shot-blocking threats for a team that ranks 87% nationally in two-point percentage defense (47.6).
Another Marist transfer, Josh Pascarelli, transferred before last season and has been the Rams’ top backcourt scoring threat since then. This season, he’s averaging 12.2 points while making 10 of 27 3-point shots.
He said it: “They're a really proud program. They’re a really good team and they’ve had a lot of success over the years. They have a unique system. They get the ball inside through cuts and cuts and passes. They do a great job moving the basketball. They’re not one of these teams that just puts their head down and drives.
“Their four and five players are legit and Pascarelli is a great shooter. He doesn't shoot a lot, but he's a very efficient shooter and scorer. Butler gets to the rim (he's taking an average of 6.4 free throws), so you can tell he's a guy that gets downhill and attacks the basket. You have to be able to guard their actions and really be disciplined.
“(Defensively) they’ll zone and we haven’t seen a lot of zone. They play good man-to-man; they’ll be in the gaps. They’re really well coached on offense and defense.” — UA associate head coach Jack Murphy, who scouted the Rams.
Key players
COLORADO STATE
Carey Booth
The son of a 10-year NBA player, journeyman center Calvin Booth, Carey is coming into his own in his fourth season of college basketball and at his third college. Carey Booth started 19 of 23 games for Notre Dame as a freshman in 2023-24, then played sparingly for Illinois in 2024-25 before moving back to his home state to play for the Rams last season.
ARIZONA
Maksim Brnovic
The Wildcats played their starters an average of 36.2 minutes against UConn, and that just isn’t sustainable in Maui. Even if RJ Godfrey suddenly becomes eligible this week, the Wildcats still need bench help. The multiple, fast-developing skills of Brnovic could help.
Sidelines
March Madness Icons
Just after Arizona hosted 2026 NCAA Tournament hero Braylon Mullins, who hit a 35-footer with less than a second left to get UConn past Duke and into the Final Four, the Wildcats will be facing a team coached by a 2010 NCAA Tournament hero.
Second-year Colorado State coach Ali Farokhmanesh was that guy 17 years ago, hitting what is still known as The Shot. Actually, two shots.
First, Farokhmanesh hit a deep 3-pointer to give ninth-seeded Northern Iowa a 69-66 first-round win over UNLV. Then he spotted up for 3 with 35 seconds left to help stun top-ranked Kansas.
While the shot wasn’t a buzzer-beater or even closely guarded, it was notable in how and when he took it. Also, who he was: A lightly recruited 6-0 guard, Farokhmanesh bounced around junior college basketball until catching at Northern Iowa.
So, as a senior, Farokhmanesh and his teammates were leading the No. 1 team in the country by a point when the Rams broke Kansas’ press. Farokhmanesh received the ball as he was racing up the court, but stopped just before the 3-point line and spotted up — with 30 seconds still left on the shot clock.
He buried it.
“You can’t be serious with that shot!” announcer Dan Bonner said.
In a 2015 story for the Players Tribune, Farokhmanesh explained what he was thinking.
“I was looking at a wide-open 3-pointer in a situation where textbook wisdom might dictate that you slow the play down,” Farokmanesh wrote. “But if I had done things the traditional way up until that point, there’s no chance I would be in that position — I probably wouldn’t even be playing Division I basketball. I’ve never really followed the textbook way of doing things.
“This was a shot I had taken at least 10,000 times in my life. Coach had hammered in us this idea of taking advantage of opportunities. I knew this shot was an opportunity that I wanted to take, because if it went in the game would essentially be over. So I went for it.”
Volleyball brat
Considering his bloodlines, Farokhmanesh was actually probably playing the wrong sport in the first place.
His father, Mashallah, was captain of Iran’s national volleyball team before turning to coaching in Iran and then emigrating to the United States in 1977. He eventually married Cindy Fredrick, and they coached together at Washington State, where they were hired by none other than Jim Livengood.
Then WSU’s AD, Livengood went on to spend 16 years as Arizona’s AD from 1994 to 2009 before taking the same role at UNLV — where he hired the couple again to coach UNLV volleyball.
Along the way, Livengood also became the father-in-law of UA associate head coach Jack Murphy, who married his daughter, Michelle, in 2006. Appropriately, perhaps, Murphy scouted Farokhmanesh's team in advance of Monday's game.
Tough tournament rounds
Already playing with a tight rotation with five heavily used players, the Wildcats won’t have much time to rest if they advance in the Maui Invitational winners bracket.
A win against Colorado State would put them in a 3 p.m. (Arizona time) game on Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s VCU-Providence game, and a win in that game would put the Wildcats in a 12:30 p.m. final on Wednesday.
In all, that means UA will play three games over the course of just 41 hours if it wins the first two games.
Numbers game
0: Previous Maui Invitational appearances for Colorado State
3: Maui Invitational championships for Arizona (2000, 2014 and 2022) over nine appearances.
17: Arizona wins in 25 Maui Invitational games
— Bruce Pascoe
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe