RJ GODFREY | 0

Also true: Testified in a Georgia courtroom in support of a “five-for-five” lawsuit that he has been a plaintiff in, seeking a fifth year of eligibility in 2026-27.

CAMERON HOLMES | 2

Also true: Native of Nashville who moved to the Phoenix area at age 10 with an older brother, DaRon, who chose Dayton over UA and went on to become a 22nd overall pick of the Denver Nuggets.