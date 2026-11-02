RJ GODFREY | 0
Class: Fifth year
From: Suwannee, Ga.
Previous team: Clemson
Size: 6-8, 240
Probable role: Starting power forward
Age: 23
Instagram: randallgodfreyjr
Also true: Testified in a Georgia courtroom in support of a “five-for-five” lawsuit that he has been a plaintiff in, seeking a fifth year of eligibility in 2026-27.
CAMERON HOLMES | 2
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Class: Freshman
From: Goodyear
Previous team: Millennium HS
Size: 6-6, 215
Probable role: Key reserve forward
Age: 19
Instagram: cameronholmes
Also true: Native of Nashville who moved to the Phoenix area at age 10 with an older brother, DaRon, who chose Dayton over UA and went on to become a 22nd overall pick of the Denver Nuggets.
CALEB HOLT | 3
Class: Freshman
From: Huntsville, Ala.
Previous team: Prolific Prep
Size: 6-6, 205
Probable role: Starting shooting guard
Age: 18
Instagram: iamcalebholt
Also true: Played for UA coach Tommy Lloyd and with former UA forward Koa Peat on the USA Basketball junior team that won a gold medal in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland.
BRYCE JAMES | 6
Class: Second-year freshman
From: Akron, Ohio
Previous team: Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Size: 6-5 200
Probable role: Reserve guard
Age: 19
Instagram: _justbryce
Also true: Son of LeBron James, who signed at age 15 for representation with Klutch Sports, which also represents Caleb Holt.
DEREK DIXON | 7
Class: Sophomore
From: Vienna, Va.
Previous team: North Carolina
Size: 6-5, 205
Probable role: Starting point guard
Age: 20
Instagram: thederekdixon
Also true: Known to be the best golfer on the roster by far.
IVAN KHARCHENKOV | 8
Class: Sophomore
From: Munich, Germany
Previous team: Bayern Munich
Size: 6-7, 240 (up 20 pounds)
Probable role: Starting small forward
Age: 20
Instagram: ik__10__
Also true: Grew up in Germany with parents who emigrated from Russia, including a father who played for the Soviet Union basketball team that won the 1974 FIBA World Cup.
JACKSON COOK | 11
Class: Junior
From: Oxford, England
Previous team: Montverde Academy
Size: 6-2 185
Probable role: Walk-on guard
Age: 24
Instagram: jacksonn.cook
Also true: Played with Oregon junior Kwame Evans and No. 1 NBA pick Cooper Flagg at Montverde Academy.
UGNIUS JARUSEVICIUS | 12
Class: Senior
From: Alytus, Lithuania
Last team: Nebraska
Size: 6-11, 255
Probable role: Backup center
Age: 22
Instagram: None
Also true: Nicknamed “Oogie” as a college player, he played only one game last season at Nebraska because of back issues.
MOTIEJUS KRIVAS | 13
Class: Senior
From: Siauliai, Lithuania
Previous team: Zalgiris 2
Size: 7-2, 265
Probable role: Starting center
Age: 21
Instagram: mkrivas14
Also true: Played in the same prestigious Lithuanian club that now features former UA standout forward Azuolas Tubelis on its senior team.
ENDURANCE AIYAMENKHUE | 14
Class: Freshman
From: Amsterdam
Previous team: Ratiopharm Ulm, Germany
Size: 6-11, 235
Probable role: Reserve forward
Age: 19
Instagram: endi_2007
Also true: Father makes Nigerian sugar bread and other goods at his bakery in Amsterdam.
MABIL MAWUT | 20
Class: Second-year freshman
From: Bor Town, South Sudan
Previous team: Our Savior Lutheran HS, Bronx, NY
Size: 6-11, 215
Probable role: Reserve forward
Age: 21
Instagram: _mabil
Also true: Born Mabilmawut Kon Mabil in Kenya, he started the “Children of the Nile” charity, which donates shoes and other items to refugees from South Sudan.
JOAQUIN RIGDON | 21
Class: Freshman
From: Costa Mesa, Calif.
Previous team: Pacifica Christian HS
Size: 6-4 185
Probable role: Walk-on guard
Age: 20
Instagram: joaquin.rigdon
Also true: Father, Dylan Rigdon, was a key role player off the bench as a senior on UA’s 1994 Final Four team and brother, Eamon, plays for USC’s volleyball team.
ADDISON ARNOLD | 22
Class: Junior
From: Simi Valley, Calif.
Previous team: Royal HS
Size: 6-3, 185
Probable role: Walk-on guard
Age: 24
Instagram: addisonarnold_
Also true: From a basketball family including a grandfather, Frank Arnold, who was head coach at BYU and Hawaii, and a father, Gib Arnold, who once played for ASU and was head coach at Hawaii
JJ MANDAQUIT | 23
Class: Sophomore
From: Hilo, Hawaii
Previous team: Washington
Size: 6-1, 200
Probable role: Backup point guard
Age: 19
Instagram: jj.mandaquit
Also true: Is roommate and friend of Arizona football linebacker Nela Taliauli, who once attended Iolani School of Honolulu with him before Mandaquit transferred to Utah Prep.
EVAN OTTEN | 30
Class: Junior
From: Terrebonne, Ore.
Previous team: Idaho State
Size: 6-11, 240
Probable role: Reserve center
Age: 21
Instagram: evanotten30
Also true: Shares family passion for fixing up and reselling cars out of a home shop.
MAKSIM BRNOVIC | 35
Class: Freshman
From: Podgorica, Montenegro
Previous team: Zalgiris 2
Size: 6-10, 210
Probable role: Reserve forward
Age: 18
Instagram: brnovic_m
Also true: Started wearing No. 35 because his father told him that he reminded him of famously versatile Kevin Durant, who became an NBA star wearing that number.
TOMMY LLOYD
Head coach
Age: 51
From: Kelso, Washington
Previous team: Gonzaga (assistant coach)
College: Whitman, ’98
Instagram: None
Also true: Grandfather of three — son Liam is father to a two-year-old boy (Luca) and an eight-month-old girl (Londyn), while daughter Sofia is mother to a 3-month-old boy, Roman.
JACK MURPHY
Associate head coach
Age: 47
From: Las Vegas
Previous team: NAU (head coach)
College: Arizona, ’02
Instagram: None
Also true: Daughter, Emma, helped Salpointe Catholic to a girls’ tennis state title in 2025 as a sophomore and won a doubles and team state title as a junior last spring.
TJ BENSON
Assistant coach
Age: 40
From: Tempe
Previous team: Gonzaga (coordinator of basketball administration)
College: Weber State, ‘09
Instagram: tjbenson1
Also true: Played for Mesa Community College, Weber State and GCU as a collegian, while having a younger brother (Casey) who is now an assistant coach at ASU.
BRANDON CHAPPELL
Assistant coach
Age: 43
From: Beaumont, Texas
Previous team: Texas (assistant coach)
College: Lamar, ‘06
Instagram: None
Also true: Earned a master’s degree at NAU in Educational Leadership while serving as a graduate assistant under then-head coach Jack Murphy.
EVAN MANNING
Assistant coach
Age: 33
From: Lawrence, Kansas
Previous team: Army (assistant coach)
College: Kansas, ‘16
Instagram: evan5manning
Also true: Father of an 11-month-old boy, Cameron, with his fiancée Lucia.
KEVIN PANGOS
Assistant coach
Age: 33
From: Holland Landing, Ontario
Previous team: Esenler Erokspor of Turkey (player)
Instagram: kpangos
Also true: Starred at Gonzaga when UA coach Tommy Lloyd served on the Zags’ staff.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe