“If you have bad shooting days, sometimes you can't really get too high or too low about it,” Peat said during his NBA Combine media interview. “I’m just continuing to work on that, not letting it try to consume me, knowing that I can do other things on the court to affect the game, affect winning. I feel like I've won my whole career, and I feel like I can do that at the NBA stage, as well.”

Peat’s shooting mechanics also appeared different at the Combine than during his freshman season at Arizona, when he shot 53.8% from two-point range, mostly within 15 feet of the basket.

Since the college season ended, Peat said he has been working out in Los Angeles with player development coach Chris Johnson. Peat said during the Combine that he was working on both his midrange shooting and his 3-point shooting, along with ballhandling and conditioning, but said he wasn’t necessarily trying to change his shooting mechanics all that much.

“I feel like my mid-range is kind of the same,” Peat said. “I've always had a higher release in the mid range. For my 3, I’m trying to get it down a little bit lower, to get more arc.”

While attending the final day of the NBA Combine in Chicago, UA coach Tommy Lloyd indicated he was steering clear while Peat goes through the predraft process.

“The first thing is, they have to be fully focused and running this race, because this is a lot and this isn't something you can half-step into,” Lloyd said. “The second thing is that the plan all along was for him to come, have a great year, and us have a great year as a team, and then try to go to the NBA.

“I think everyone's willing to see that through.”