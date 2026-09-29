Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona's three Basketball Hall of Fame-sponsored games were assigned television coverage and tipoff times Tuesday, starting with the Wildcats' Nov. 2 season opener against UCLA in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats will tip off their season at 8 p.m. Tucson time on Nov. 2 against the Bruins while the UA women's basketball team will play Stanford at 11:30 a.m. earlier that day in what is a four-game event at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The UA-Stanford women's game will be carried on CBS Sports Network.

Other games at T-Mobile Arena on college basketball's opening day include a women's game between UNLV and USC at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and a men's game between Gonzaga and Purdue at 5:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max.

Of Arizona's other two Hall of Fame-related men's events, the Wildcats' game against St. John's was set for 10 a.m. on FOX, while its Dec. 19 game against Arkansas in Phoenix was set for 5:30 p.m., with coverage on ESPN.

While all of the Wildcats' dates are set for this season, several tipoff times and TV arrangements have yet to be announced. So far, the Wildcats' schedule looks like this:

(Most times and TV coverage TBA)

Preseason exhibitions

– Tue. Oct. 13, San Francisco, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus

– Fri. Oct. 16, San Diego State, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus

– Fri. Oct. 23, Eastern Washington, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus

Nonconference games