First there was joy.
Then came frustration.
Later, a butt-kicking ... and lingering questions.
The Arizona men’s basketball program endured one of the wildest 36-hour periods imaginable between Tuesday morning and Wednesday night.
Forward RJ Godfrey’s never-ending eligibility fight finally seemed to be over after a Pima County judge ruled that he could play.
But as media members arrived at McKale Center for Wednesday’s matchup against No. 3 UConn, we learned that that was not the case. The NCAA had refused to certify him.
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The Wildcats still had a game to play, and despite still not having their much-needed power forward, they were ready. So were more than 14,000 UA fans decked out in red and packed into the building.
No. 12 Arizona won the battle on the court with relative ease. The game wasn’t as close as the final score of 85-79 might suggest.
Here are my top three takeaways from a bittersweet night at McKale:
1. Still sidelined
UConn coach Dan Hurley had no clue. Neither did any of us until about 80 minutes before tipoff.
“I was literally asking on the bus ride over,” Hurley said. “Was he eligible? Literally, you pull into the arena and you don't know if he's playing or not.”
The RJ Godfrey saga had taken another twist. Heck, by the time you read this, it might have taken another.
Tommy Lloyd unironically described the ongoing drama as “business as usual.” The bottom line Wednesday was that Godfrey couldn’t play. Again. He spent warmups near halfcourt talking to team managers. He spent the game on the bench.
What a maddening situation this continues to be. Somehow, student-athletes all over the country who at first didn’t fall under the five-for-five umbrella have found paths to eligibility — except Arizona’s would-be power forward.
Everyone involved in Godfrey’s legal fight is beyond frustrated. That includes the normally unflappable Lloyd.
“It’s obviously disappointing,” Lloyd said. “I don’t think the story’s over by any stretch.”
From afar, Godfrey seemed to be in good spirits on the court. He was talking to and laughing with his teammates before the game. He was engaged during it.
But this has to be an extremely difficult thing to go through. All Godfrey wants to do is play one more season of college basketball. If so many others can do it, why can’t he?
“He's awesome. But let's not let that cloud the issue,” Lloyd said. “Just because he's a good kid and his character can handle that doesn't mean he should have to go through this or he deserves it.
“Outwardly he's awesome. Maybe inwardly he's not sharing with me. Maybe he's really frustrated. And I'm frustrated for him.”
Lloyd and several of his players had appeared in Pima County Superior Court on Monday to testify on Godfrey’s behalf. They all left the courthouse thinking Godfrey was in the clear — only to find out before the biggest game of the season so far that he wasn’t.
It’s impossible to say how much that had to do with the way they played Wednesday. It was at least a minor factor.
“I think it just motivated us,” freshman Caleb Holt said. “We want RJ to play. I think it's crazy that everyone in the Big 12 has guys playing other than ours.
“RJ’s my brother. So I just wanted to go out and let him know we had his back.”
2. Not sustainable
Without Godfrey, Lloyd kept the rotation tight.
Every starter played at least 32 minutes. Derek Dixon and Ivan Kharchenkov played 38-plus minutes. The bench scored all of one point.
None of that is sustainable. No one is more aware of that than Lloyd.
But he made a conscious decision in the past two games — Auburn and UConn — to ride his big guns and win at all costs. He knew how much those victories would boost Arizona’s NCAA Tournament résumé. He also knew there was enough time between games for the players to rest.
“I know how important some of these early-season wins can be and that they carry a lot of weight,” Lloyd said. “Beat UConn today and three months from now — I'm not going crazy getting ahead of myself — it'll look good on our résumé.
“You want to get there first. And then you want to get the best seed possible.”
Lloyd vowed that more players would get more minutes in upcoming games. Arizona will play three straight days in the Maui Invitational starting Monday. Lloyd has no choice: He’s going to have to dig into the bench and live with the consequences.
Whether Godfrey comes back or not, those guys need to play. It’s the best way for them to get better.
Cameron Holmes and Evan Otten need to play to learn how to defend without fouling. Holmes, who had that lone bench point, committed four fouls in just over 12 minutes. Otten somehow managed to commit four fouls in just over three minutes.
By the end of the game, Holt and Motiejus Krivas also had four fouls. I was sort of hoping that one or both would foul out just to see what Lloyd would do. He briefly played Kharchenkov at center vs. Auburn. Hopefully it never comes to that again.
Godfrey unquestionably would make a difference.
“You could see how much we need him to alleviate some stress on our rotation a little bit,” Lloyd said.
He later conceded that he’s asking too much of Kharchenkov, who’s averaging nearly 35 minutes. He’s been great. He’d be even greater with a few more minutes of rest.
3. Defense in their DNA
My favorite Kharchenkov moment happened about four minutes into the second half.
UConn’s Jayden Ross had the ball on the right wing, looking to drive. Kharchenkov wasn’t having it. He cut Ross off, kept digging for the ball, knocked it away and then, while falling to the floor right in front of the Huskies bench, batted the ball ahead to Holt for a breakaway dunk.
“Of all the plays Ivan has made, that was in particular special,” FS1 analyst Bill Raftery said in a case of game recognizing game.
I asked Kharchenkov afterward why he never lets up on defense. If he needed a break without sitting on the bench, that would seemingly be the place to do it.
“Because defense leads to offense,” Kharchenkov said. “It's going to be difficult to play offense if we always have to take the ball out of bounds. If we get deflection, steals, it's easy points, gets the gym going.”
I think it’s just in Kharchenkov’s DNA. Same with Holt, who’s a maniacal defender, especially off the ball. Likewise, Krivas, who has become the most menacing rim protector in college basketball.
Krivas blocked four shots, altered countless others and received multiple plaudits from Hurley.
“That guy's an awesome player,” Hurley said. “And he's nasty. He's a mean guy. I was just telling these guys, ‘You're playing against Godzilla, man.’
“He's technical. He's skilled. These guys have coached him well. He ruins everything for you on both ends.”
Arizona’s three best players — Kharchenkov, Krivas and Holt — are also its three best defensive players. That has to rub off on the rest of the team.
It certainly appears to have inspired Dixon, who was assigned to cover UConn sharpshooter Braylon Mullins. Hurley made that task even more difficult by running Mullins through a maze of screens a la Reggie Miller in his Indiana Pacers heyday.
Mullins finished with a game-high 29 points, but Dixon made him work for them. Mullins shot just 38.1% (8 of 21) from the floor.
“Derek was unbelievable on defense tonight,” Lloyd said, “To chase that kid like that, that takes crazy effort, energy, endurance and concentration.”
Lloyd picked Dixon to cover Mullins because of Dixon’s discipline, experience and consistency of effort. It also freed Holt to rebound and jump into passing lanes.
“I give Derek a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “To play 38 minutes and run like he did — he might even get a day off tomorrow.”
He earned it. They all did.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social