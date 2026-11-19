It’s impossible to say how much that had to do with the way they played Wednesday. It was at least a minor factor.

“I think it just motivated us,” freshman Caleb Holt said. “We want RJ to play. I think it's crazy that everyone in the Big 12 has guys playing other than ours.

“RJ’s my brother. So I just wanted to go out and let him know we had his back.”

2. Not sustainable

Without Godfrey, Lloyd kept the rotation tight.

Every starter played at least 32 minutes. Derek Dixon and Ivan Kharchenkov played 38-plus minutes. The bench scored all of one point.

None of that is sustainable. No one is more aware of that than Lloyd.

But he made a conscious decision in the past two games — Auburn and UConn — to ride his big guns and win at all costs. He knew how much those victories would boost Arizona’s NCAA Tournament résumé. He also knew there was enough time between games for the players to rest.

“I know how important some of these early-season wins can be and that they carry a lot of weight,” Lloyd said. “Beat UConn today and three months from now — I'm not going crazy getting ahead of myself — it'll look good on our résumé.

“You want to get there first. And then you want to get the best seed possible.”

Lloyd vowed that more players would get more minutes in upcoming games. Arizona will play three straight days in the Maui Invitational starting Monday. Lloyd has no choice: He’s going to have to dig into the bench and live with the consequences.