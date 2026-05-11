Lithuanian center Ugnius Jarusevicius is transferring from Nebraska to Arizona, according to reports by CBS and On3.
Jarusevicius played only one game for Nebraska in 2025-26 after battling back problems, with seven points, two rebounds and two blocked shots in 11 minutes against New Hampshire.
He previously played for Central Michigan and Cal State Bakersfield, shooting 60.0% from the field for Central Michigan while posting a block percentage of 3.0%. He also averaged 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds with Central Michigan during the 2024-25 season.
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Arizona now has 10 scholarship players lined up for 2026-27 and could add at least one other frontcourt player. Among their remaining targets has been former Idaho State big man Evan Otten, while forward Koa Peat will have until May 27 to decide if he wants to return to the Wildcats after participating in this week's NBA Combine in Chicago.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe