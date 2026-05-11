Lithuanian center Ugnius Jarusevicius is transferring from Nebraska to Arizona, according to reports by CBS and On3.

Jarusevicius played only one game for Nebraska in 2025-26 after battling back problems, with seven points, two rebounds and two blocked shots in 11 minutes against New Hampshire.

He previously played for Central Michigan and Cal State Bakersfield, shooting 60.0% from the field for Central Michigan while posting a block percentage of 3.0%. He also averaged 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds with Central Michigan during the 2024-25 season.