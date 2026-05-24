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The predraft process is in full swing, and teams are ramping up their preparations by hosting private workouts and interviews with prospects before the 2026 NBA draft on June 23-24.

With the G League combine and draft combine wrapped up, players will now look ahead to team visits. Teams will likely prioritize meeting with early-entrant prospects before the withdrawal deadline on May 27, as well as other draft-eligible players.

The workouts and interviews will give players an excellent opportunity to improve their draft positioning in a competitive environment against their peers. Executives have often said that the process can be a tremendous opportunity to get to know players both on and off the court.

Rookie Wire examined every team and the prospects they’ve brought in for workouts. The comprehensive list includes workouts that have been publicly announced or obtained through Rookie Wire sources.

Atlanta Hawks

The known list of players to have worked out with the Hawks:

– Flory Bidunga, Kansas

– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's*

– Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

– Peter Suder, Miami (OH)

– Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

– Milos Uzan, Houston

*Scheduled

Boston Celtics

The known list of players to have worked out with the Celtics:

– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's*