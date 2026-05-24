The predraft process is in full swing, and teams are ramping up their preparations by hosting private workouts and interviews with prospects before the 2026 NBA draft on June 23-24.
With the G League combine and draft combine wrapped up, players will now look ahead to team visits. Teams will likely prioritize meeting with early-entrant prospects before the withdrawal deadline on May 27, as well as other draft-eligible players.
The workouts and interviews will give players an excellent opportunity to improve their draft positioning in a competitive environment against their peers. Executives have often said that the process can be a tremendous opportunity to get to know players both on and off the court.
Rookie Wire examined every team and the prospects they’ve brought in for workouts. The comprehensive list includes workouts that have been publicly announced or obtained through Rookie Wire sources.
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Atlanta Hawks
The known list of players to have worked out with the Hawks:
– Flory Bidunga, Kansas
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's*
– Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia
– Peter Suder, Miami (OH)
– Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
– Milos Uzan, Houston
*Scheduled
Boston Celtics
The known list of players to have worked out with the Celtics:
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's*
– Alex Karaban, UConn*
– Kashie Natt, Sam Houston*
– Emanuel Sharp, Houston
– Andrej Stojaković, Illinois
– Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
*Scheduled
Brooklyn Nets
The known list of players to have worked out with the Nets:
– Cruz Davis, Hofstra
– Keba Keita, BYU*
*Scheduled
Charlotte Hornets
The known list of players to have worked out with the Hornets:
– Nimari Burnett, Michigan*
– Tre Carroll, Xavier
– Eian Elmer, Miami (OH)
– Keba Keita, BYU*
– Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
– Bennett Stirtz, Iowa*
*Scheduled
Chicago Bulls
The known list of players to have worked out with the Bulls:
– Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State
– Bennett Stirtz, Iowa*
– Peter Suder, Miami (OH)*
*Scheduled
Cleveland Cavaliers
The known list of players to have worked out with the Cavaliers:
– Michael Ajayi, Butler
– Cruz Davis, Hofstra
– Vincent Iwuchukwu, Georgetown
Dallas Mavericks
The known list of players to have worked out with the Mavericks:
– Maliq Brown, Duke*
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's*
– Wyatt Fricks, Marshall*
– Alex Karaban, UConn*
– Malachi Moreno, Kentucky*
– Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt*
– Otega Oweh, Kentucky*
– Peter Suder, Miami (OH)*
– Milos Uzan, Houston*
*Scheduled
Denver Nuggets
The known list of players to have worked out with the Nuggets:
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's*
*Scheduled
Detroit Pistons
The known list of players to have worked out with the Pistons:
– Cameron Carr, Baylor
– Rafael Castro, George Washington
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's
– Nate Johnson, Kansas State*
*Scheduled
Golden State Warriors
The known list of players to have worked out with the Warriors:
– Maliq Brown, Duke
– Ryan Conwell, Louisville
– Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
– Robert McCray V, Florida State
– Emanuel Sharp, Houston
– Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami (Fla.)
Houston Rockets
The known list of players to have worked out with the Rockets:
– Ben Humrichous, Illinois
– Kashie Natt, Sam Houston*
– Baba Miller, Cincinnati
– Keon Thompson, Stephen F. Austin
*Scheduled
Indiana Pacers
The known list of players to have worked out with the Pacers:
– Peter Suder, Miami (OH)*
*Scheduled
LA Clippers
The known list of players to have worked out with the Clippers:
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's*
– Malachi Moreno, Kentucky*
*Scheduled
Los Angeles Lakers
The known list of players to have worked out with the Lakers:
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's*
– Wyatt Fricks, Marshall*
– Nate Johnson, Kansas State*
– Alex Karaban, UConn*
– Malachi Moreno, Kentucky*
– Marquel Sutton, LSU*
*Scheduled
Memphis Grizzlies
The known list of players to have worked out with the Grizzlies:
– Amari Allen, Alabama
– Dion Brown, St. Louis
– MJ Collins, Utah State
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's*
– Brendan Hausen, Iowa
– Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State*
– Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State
– Malachi Moreno, Kentucky
– Andrej Stojaković, Illinois
– Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor
*Scheduled
Miami Heat
The known list of players to have worked out with the Heat:
– Amari Allen, Alabama*
– Malachi Moreno, Kentucky*
*Scheduled
Milwaukee Bucks
The known list of players to have worked out with the Bucks:
– Flory Bidunga, Kansas
– Anton Bonke, Charlotte
– Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane
– Eian Elmer, Miami (OH)
– Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
– Jackson Paveletzke, Ohio
Minnesota Timberwolves
The known list of players to have worked out with the Timberwolves:
– Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
– Alex Karaban, UConn*
– Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State
– Ebuka Okorie, Stanford
*Scheduled
New Orleans Pelicans
The known list of players to have worked out with the Pelicans:
– No players to report
New York Knicks
The known list of players to have worked out with the Knicks:
– Amari Allen, Alabama*
– Donovan Atwell, Texas Tech
– Elliot Cadeau, Michigan
– Cruz Davis, Hofstra
– Tre Donaldson, Miami (Fla.)
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's
– Jayden Epps, Mississippi State
– Wyatt Fricks, Marshall
– Toby Harris, Iona
– Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan
– Lajae Jones, Florida State
– Keba Keita, BYU*
– William Kyle III, Syracuse
– Xaivian Lee, Florida
– Malachi Moreno, Kentucky
– Jackson Paveletzke, Ohio
– Dejour Reaves, Fordham
– Kowacie Reeves Jr., Georgia Tech
– Meleek Thomas, Arkansas*
*Scheduled
Oklahoma City Thunder
The known list of players to have worked out with the Thunder:
– Amari Allen, Alabama*
– Allen Graves, Santa Clara
– Nate Johnson, Kansas State
– Alex Karaban, UConn*
– Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
– Izaiyah Nelson, USF
*Scheduled
Orlando Magic
The known list of players to have worked out with the Magic:
– No players to report
Philadelphia 76ers
The known list of players to have worked out with the Sixers:
– No players to report
Phoenix Suns
The known list of players to have worked out with the Suns:
– Jaden Bradley, Arizona*
– Ryan Conwell, Louisville*
– Derrian Ford, Temple
– Bryce Hopkins, St. John's
– Robert McCray V, Florida State*
– Baba Miller, Cincinnati
– Kashie Natt, Sam Houston*
– Shammah Scott, Akron
*Scheduled
Portland Trail Blazers
The known list of players to have worked out with the Trail Blazers:
– No players to report
Sacramento Kings
The known list of players to have worked out with the Kings:
– Maliq Brown, Duke
– Tre Carroll, Xavier
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's*
– Keyshawn Hall, Auburn
– Jaden Henley, Grand Canyon
– Alex Karaban, UConn*
– Isaac McKneely, Louisville
– Emanuel Sharp, Houston
*Scheduled
San Antonio Spurs
The known list of players to have worked out with the Spurs:
– Michael Ajayi, Butler
– John Blackwell, Wisconsin
– Tre Donaldson, Miami (Fla.)
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's*
– Wyatt Fricks, Marshall
– Allen Graves, Santa Clara
– Alex Karaban, UConn*
– William Kyle III, Syracuse
– Robert McCray V, Florida State
– Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State
– Felix Okpara, Tennessee
– Tarris Reed Jr., UConn
– Peter Suder, Miami (OH)
– Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami (Fla.)
*Scheduled
Toronto Raptors
The known list of players to have worked out with the Raptors:
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's*
– Bennett Stirtz, Iowa*
– Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
*Scheduled
Utah Jazz
The known list of players to have worked out with the Jazz:
– Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's
– Kashie Natt, Sam Houston*
*Scheduled
Washington Wizards
The known list of players to have worked out with the Wizards:
– Donovan Atwell, Texas Tech
– Nimari Burnett, Michigan
– Anthony Dell'Orso, Arizona
– Tucker DeVries, Indiana
– Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
– Nate Johnson, Kansas State
– Keba Keita, BYU
– Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech
– Malik Reneau, Miami (Fla.)
– Jordan Riley, ECU
– Peter Suder, Miami (OH)