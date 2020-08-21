Brandon Williams to stay in SoCal, though stepdad says status with Wildcats remains the same

Guard Brandon Williams is not reporting to Arizona for preseason workouts this fall, another sign that his Wildcats career may be over — or at least delayed for another season.
Williams missed all of last season after undergoing a second surgery on a congenital condition above his right knee. And while Williams has resumed basketball activities near his Southern California home, he has no immediate plans to leave there.
All other Arizona scholarship players have reported to Tucson already except Lithuanian brothers Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis, who have been expected to arrive before UA’s start of classes Monday.
“Status with Arizona remains the same,” Williams’ stepfather, Chris Wright, told the Star via text message Friday. “The question still remains if there will even be a season. There is no confirmation, so why not keep all options open?”
Wright said Williams remains a member of the Wildcats, though UA coaches have lined up the maximum of 13 scholarship players in addition to Williams for the upcoming season. Williams could only remain on the team if he is on a medical-leave scholarship, pays his own way or if another scholarship player drops off the roster before the season begins.
Wright declined to say if his son was on a medical leave scholarship now, citing student-privacy concerns.
UA coach Sean Miller has not been available for comment since a Zoom media interview on June 2, when he said Williams’ status had not changed. When asked then about the scholarship situation, and Williams’ statement on an podcast that it was “just a matter of where” he would play in 2020-21, Miller quickly transitioned from the subject.
“Yep, I understand all that,” Miller said. “I think just from his perspective, he hasn’t played in over a year. I talked about this briefly last fall, with all that we’ve gone through his program the last couple years, one of the highlights for me is that we were able to hang on and recruit Brandon to Arizona not one time but twice. I mean, Brandon is a heck of a basketball player.”
Williams committed to Arizona in June 2017, decommitted in March 2018 in the wake of an ESPN report that Miller allegedly discussed a pay-for-play scheme with an agent — and then re-committed two months later. He was the only one of three UA commits in the fall of 2017 to remain with the Wildcats, with Jahvon Quinerly heading instead to Villanova and Shareef O’Neal to UCLA.
Williams averaged 11.4 points per game as a freshman, becoming the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer, though he missed a month during Pac-12 play because of his knee issue. Williams has suffered since high school with osteochondritis dissecans, a condition that can result in bone and cartilage breaking free and causing pain or restricted motion.
Williams had surgery on the knee as a junior at Crespi High School, missing all of the following summer and the early portion of his senior season, then had surgery again after the 2018-19 season. He spent last season in Tucson, taking classes and wearing street clothes to UA home games.
Williams has removed references to Arizona from his Twitter bio. During a May podcast posted to Instagram, Williams said he was “definitely going to play (next season)… it’s just a matter of where at this point.”
On Aug. 5, he tweeted “I’m back,” drawing excited responses from UA fans. Williams quickly deleted the tweet. Wright said then that he was referring to the fact that he felt like his game has returned.
Considering Williams’ talent and productivity as a freshman in 2018-19, there’s little question he will have options to play somewhere if he is healthy.
While he’s waiting to figure it out, Williams will continue to take UA classes remotely this fall and continue to rehab the knee.
“Until things open back up,” Wright said, “we don’t know what his next move will be.”
Rim shots
- Former Marana High School standout D’Marco Dunn, who blew up into a four-star recruit after moving to North Carolina last year and leading his high school team to a 30-0 record, listed Arizona among his final seven choices.
In an video interview with Absolute Basketball Company, Dunn also listed Texas, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Clemson, Georgia and Louisville. Of Arizona, Dunn said, “Coach Miller and (his staff) want their hometown kid back. They think I’d do really well and represent them.”
French forward Daniel Batcho and Turkish guard Tibet Gorener arrived in Tucson on Thursday night, UA confirmed. The Wildcats started arriving on Aug. 9 and have been asked to isolate for a week before beginning strength and conditioning drills.
