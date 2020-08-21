Brandon Williams to stay in SoCal, though stepdad says status with Wildcats remains the same

UA coach Sean Miller has not been available for comment since a Zoom media interview on June 2, when he said Williams’ status had not changed. When asked then about the scholarship situation, and Williams’ statement on an podcast that it was “just a matter of where” he would play in 2020-21, Miller quickly transitioned from the subject.

“Yep, I understand all that,” Miller said. “I think just from his perspective, he hasn’t played in over a year. I talked about this briefly last fall, with all that we’ve gone through his program the last couple years, one of the highlights for me is that we were able to hang on and recruit Brandon to Arizona not one time but twice. I mean, Brandon is a heck of a basketball player.”

Williams committed to Arizona in June 2017, decommitted in March 2018 in the wake of an ESPN report that Miller allegedly discussed a pay-for-play scheme with an agent — and then re-committed two months later. He was the only one of three UA commits in the fall of 2017 to remain with the Wildcats, with Jahvon Quinerly heading instead to Villanova and Shareef O’Neal to UCLA.