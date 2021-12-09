By the numbers: How No. 6 Arizona survived upset-minded North Dakota State in Thursday's win

Reese scored nine of her 13 points in the frame, all of which came during a three-minute stretch. Between 4:35 to 1:29 in the third, Reese hit four consecutive shots and a free throw.

Pellington hit a 3-pointer, one of just three UA 3’s on the night, and added a layup.

6:46

North Dakota State didn't go away late in the game, closing the gap to 47-22 with 6:46 left in the fourth quarter. But the Wildcats held firm, scoring the next six points to keep control of the game.

16

Point guard Shaina Pellington poured in 16 points, matching her career-high as a Wildcat. Pellington took 13 shots, second-most on the team, and hit six of them while also knocking down 3 of 4 on free throws.

4

The Wildcats were sloppy with the ball in the opening quarter, turning it over four times. Arizona played much cleaner the rest of the way, only turning it over eight more times compared to 25 by North Dakota State.

5

Arizona has started a season 8-0 for the fifth time in program history. The Cats started 7-0 last season before falling to No. 1 Stanford on New Year’s Day.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.