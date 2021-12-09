By the numbers: How No. 6 Arizona survived upset-minded North Dakota State in Thursday's win

The sixth-ranked Arizona Wildcats fended off North Dakota State 59-47 at McKale Center Thursday night, improving to 8-0.
These numbers tell the story behind another nonconference win:
0:27
Exactly 27 seconds into the game, sophomore forward Lauren Ware went down with a right knee injury. Ware had to be helped off the court by the Arizona trainers and eventually returned to the bench with ice on her knee.
The injury to Ware resulted in UA coach Adia Barnes utilizing several different frontcourt players. Reserve forwards Koi Love, Netty Vonleh and Ariyah Copeland played a combined 47 minutes off the bench, scoring 21 total points.
13
Copeland stepped up the most, scoring a season-high 13 points in 22 minutes of action. The senior was effective around the rim, converting on 3 of 6 shots and hit 6 of 7 from the foul line.
Copeland also knocked down her first career 3-pointer in the first quarter.
14
Pellington and Reese combined to score 14 of Arizona’s 16 points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 47-33.
Reese scored nine of her 13 points in the frame, all of which came during a three-minute stretch. Between 4:35 to 1:29 in the third, Reese hit four consecutive shots and a free throw.
Pellington hit a 3-pointer, one of just three UA 3’s on the night, and added a layup.
6:46
North Dakota State didn't go away late in the game, closing the gap to 47-22 with 6:46 left in the fourth quarter. But the Wildcats held firm, scoring the next six points to keep control of the game.
16
Point guard Shaina Pellington poured in 16 points, matching her career-high as a Wildcat. Pellington took 13 shots, second-most on the team, and hit six of them while also knocking down 3 of 4 on free throws.
4
The Wildcats were sloppy with the ball in the opening quarter, turning it over four times. Arizona played much cleaner the rest of the way, only turning it over eight more times compared to 25 by North Dakota State.
5
Arizona has started a season 8-0 for the fifth time in program history. The Cats started 7-0 last season before falling to No. 1 Stanford on New Year’s Day.
