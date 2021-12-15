By the numbers: How No. 8 Arizona scored over 100, pulled away late to beat Northern Colorado

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats scored over 100 points for the third time this season as they beat Northern Colorado 101-76 in a game that was closer than the final score suggests.
Here's a look at how the Wildcats pulled away in the high-scoring matchup:
21-4
The Wildcats led 80-72 with 8:22 left as the Bears continued to hang around. Arizona then went on a 21-4 run to close the game, holding Northern Colorado to zero field goals over the final 5:29.
Azuolas Tubelis and Benedict Mathurin combined for 10 of the Cats’ final 21 points.
33
Northern Colorado guard Daylen Kountz was a one-man wrecking crew against the Wildcats, scoring a game-high 33 points.
All but 10 of his points came in the first half as Kountz shot 9 of 11 from the field with two 3-pointers. He finished the game 12 of 19 with four 3s, four rebounds and 5-of-5 shooting from the foul line.
He’s the first opposing player to score 30 or more at McKale against the Cats since Feb. 2020, when Oregon’s Payton Pritchard had 38.
94
Both teams shot over 55% from the field in the first half, combining for 94 points. It marked the highest-scoring first half in any Arizona game this season. The Wildcats finished the half on an 8-0 run to go into the break with a 52-42 lead.
10
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa has hit a 3-pointer in all 10 of the team’s games this year and at least two 3s in four straight. He had two against Northern Colorado bringing his season total to 27, most on the team.
16
With 16 points Wednesday night, forward Tubelis has scored in double figures 10 straight games to open the year. He’s the only UA player to score at 10 or more points in every game this season. He also recorded a career-high eight assists.
4
Arizona has won four of its five meetings with Northern Colorado. UA’s last matchup against the Bears before Wednesday came in 2016 at McKale, and the Wildcats won 71-55.
2
Tommy Lloyd is the second coach in UA program history to win his first 10 games, joining “Pop” McKale who won his first 21 games (1914).
