By the numbers: How No. 8 Arizona scored over 100, pulled away late to beat Northern Colorado

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats scored over 100 points for the third time this season as they beat Northern Colorado 101-76 in a game that was closer than the final score suggests.

Here's a look at how the Wildcats pulled away in the high-scoring matchup:

21-4

The Wildcats led 80-72 with 8:22 left as the Bears continued to hang around. Arizona then went on a 21-4 run to close the game, holding Northern Colorado to zero field goals over the final 5:29.

Azuolas Tubelis and Benedict Mathurin combined for 10 of the Cats’ final 21 points.

33

Northern Colorado guard Daylen Kountz was a one-man wrecking crew against the Wildcats, scoring a game-high 33 points.

All but 10 of his points came in the first half as Kountz shot 9 of 11 from the field with two 3-pointers. He finished the game 12 of 19 with four 3s, four rebounds and 5-of-5 shooting from the foul line.