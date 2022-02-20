Cate Reese dislocates shoulder as No. 8 Wildcats lose in Palouse

PULLMAN, Wash. — Johanna Teder scored 21 points, including seven in the final two minutes, and Washington State beat No. 8 Arizona 72-67 on Sunday.

Arizona's Cate Reese exited the game with 6:59 left with a dislocated shoulder following a collision in the paint. Reese finished with 10 points.

“She’ll be OK, nothing torn or broken and it’s back in place," UA coach Adia Barnes said. "We’re optimistic that she’ll be back healthy soon.”

Belle Murekatete contributed 16 points, making 8 of 10 shots, and Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 while also leading the Cougars (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) with six assists.

With 2:44 left, Arizona (19-5, 9-5) cut WSU's nine-point lead to just two on a 3-pointer from Helena Pueyo. But Teder replied with her fifth 3-pointer of the day to put Washington State up five.

Teder followed that with a layup on the next possession that ended any chance of a comeback by Arizona.

“Just a huge win, résumé building win," Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said.