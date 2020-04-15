David Miller bumped up to Arizona Wildcats assistant coach — for now

In the middle of its hectic spring recruiting season, Arizona’s coaching staff has added some temporary help.

David Miller, who has served as UA basketball manager and staffer in various forms during the majority of the Sean Miller era, will act as an assistant coach until the Wildcats can hire a permanent replacement for Justin Gainey, the school confirmed Wednesday. Gainey left to become Marquette’s associate head coach earlier this month.

Although workouts and in-person contact are forbidden under current coronavirus-related rules, the move means David Miller can more actively communicate and assist in recruiting. Miller, no relation to Sean Miller, was hired last season as director of on-campus recruiting and basketball analytics.

The son of a former coach and Los Angeles-based broadcaster of the same name, David Miller served as a UA student and graduate manager from 2010-15, then spent two seasons at Alabama, the first as assistant video coordinator and the second as director of player development.

In 2017, David Miller became UC Santa Barbara’s director of basketball operations under new head coach Joe Pasternack, who had been UA’s associate head coach. Miller then spent two seasons with the Gauchos before returning to UA last summer.