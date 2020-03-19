Documentary director: 'The Scheme' about much more than conversations between Sean Miller, Christian Dawkins

And at the end of the investigation, an investor in Dawkins’ firm revealed that she was actually an undercover FBI agent. Dawkins said the FBI told him during a meeting in a hotel suite that he “would be fine” if he could deliver information about names such as Rick Pitino, agent Andy Miller and Sean Miller.

Instead, Dawkins said in the movie, he told FBI agents that he wanted to call a lawyer. As soon as he did, Dawkins said, the doors to the suite burst open with agents pointing machine guns at him.

“At this point, I thought they were just gonna (expletive) kill me,” Dawkins said in the movie. “I die because of basketball.”

Dawkins’ refusal to cooperate, Kondelis believes, is a big reason why the FBI never charged bigger names. Kondelis said Dawkins was not paid to participate in the film, but “did receive something for providing archival materials.”

“They wanted him to wear a wire right there in the room,” Kondelis said. “And as he’s being arrested, Sean Miller calls him. So they’re saying, ‘Hey, wear a wire. We want you to call these people.’ They were going to try to get Christian to bait them into more incriminating things to say on the phone.”

That was only one of the potential issues the movie raises with the investigation.