Former Arizona Wildcat and Phoenix native Channing Frye announced Friday evening on Twitter that he plans to retire from the NBA after the 2019 season.
Yes, i am really retiring. It’s been a amazing ride. I’ve had the chance to have some amazing teammates and play for some great coaches. I’m gonna miss it but I’m super excited to see the other side of the fence!— Channing Frye (@Channing_Frye) March 1, 2019
The two-time first team All-Pac-10 center and 2016 NBA champion is in his 14th season in the NBA and currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, his sixth different team since the New York Knicks drafted him eighth overall in the 2005 draft.
After two seasons, New York traded Frye to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he played until 2009. He'd sign a two-year, $3.8 million deal with the Phoenix Suns after that season. During the 2009-10 season in Phoenix, Frye became the first center to appear in the 3-point contest during All-Star weekend since Sam Perkins in 1997. Frye agreed to a five-year extension but opted out of his final year in Phoenix following the 2013-14 season.
Frye then signed a four-year, $32 million deal with the Magic in 2014 before being traded to the Cavaliers in 2016. Frye won an NBA title with the Cavs in 2016, overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors.
Cleveland traded Frye to the Los Angeles Lakers to play under coach and former UA teammate Luke Walton, and then Frye returned to Cleveland for what will now be his final season in the NBA.
Frye in his career averages 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range. He led the Wildcats to two Elite Eights and a Sweet 16 appearance from 2001-05.