Five-star Kylan Boswell's commitment gives Arizona a high-powered engine for the future

Boswell said he was impressed with UA’s sports performance program, mentioning athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie and strength coach Chris Rounds, and that he saw a good fit in Lloyd’s offense. Boswell not only visited UA for its Feb. 19 win over Oregon but also took unofficial visits to watch UA’s Red-Blue Game along with home games against UCLA and Colorado.

“Coach Tommy Lloyd’s pitch to me was he feels I can fit in his system and he believes in me,” Boswell said Monday. “It’s a fast-paced transition offense with a lot of open space off ball screens. He feels that’s something I can thrive in and I agree.”

Boswell is the first player from the class of 2023 to commit to the Wildcats, who are known to have offered scholarships only to six 2023 players so far: Boswell, Australian point guard Tyrese Proctor, forward Mookie Cook of Oregon, forward Matas Buzelis of the Chicago area, Southern California shooting guard Dusty Stromer and El Paso guard KJ Lewis.

Boswell said last week that he and his family haven’t decided if he would reclassify to 2022 but it is possible. If so, he would join the Wildcats next season along with UA signee Dylan Anderson, a four-star 2022 center from Gilbert Perry High School.