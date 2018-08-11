Five-star point guard Nico Mannion has pared down his list of schools to four — and Arizona is one of them. Mannion announced on Saturday that he will choose between scholarship offers from the UA, Duke, Villanova and Marquette.
Mannion has said that he wants to make a decision by January or February.
4️⃣.. pic.twitter.com/hgZxrGQQvY— niccolo (@niccolomannion) August 11, 2018
Mannion eliminated Kansas, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Utah from his list. North Carolina was another program that made a late push for the point guard. 247sports.com ranks Mannion as the top point guard in the nation and the best prospect in Arizona.
Mannion was originally a part of the 2020 class, but reclassified to 2019 in July. He will play his final season at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix.
Nico Maninon's father, Pace, told the Star's Bruce Pascoe last month that his son was initially held back because he was born prematurely.
"We told him, ‘You can always go back if you feel it’s right.’ It was the maturity and all of those things," he said. "Now we don’t feel there’s any need to play the last year of high school.”