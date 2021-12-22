How rare is it for a university to have undefeated women’s and men’s basketball teams through the first 10 games of the season?
So rare that Arizona is the only school in Pac-12 history to have both programs start their seasons 10-0. When the UA men beat Cal Baptist on Saturday, the streak ran to 21 combined games.
The Wildcats' streak ended Wednesday night, when No. 19 Tennessee beat No. 6 Arizona's men 77-73 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Here's a chronological, game-by-game look at the Wildcats' combined streak:
