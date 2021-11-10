High school coach says Dylan Anderson found 'perfect fit' in Arizona Wildcats

“He’s a tremendous player and his best basketball is ahead of him, which is really exciting,” Duane said. “What separates him from other players is at his height, he can score at all three levels. He can score inside, from mid-range and he can shoot the 3 and that is going to play very, very well at the next level.

“He’s picked a tremendous program and a perfect fit for him. He will do really well there and he will reach his goal of playing for money."

Duane then smiled and looked at Anderson: "Not to put that pressure on you," he said, "but I’ve coached a lot of elite players and he’s in that category.”

Earlier in his remarks at the ceremony, Duane gave an emotional tribute to Anderson, who has turned away repeated offers to play for basketball oriented-prep schools but stayed at Perry. Last season, he became the first Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year from the Chandler Unified School District while being what Duane called a positive leader and great teammate.

“As a coach, I could not ask for anything more,” Duane said. “Every day, he comes in and works. He has a tremendous work ethic. He’s cheering for his teammates on the floor. He’s always positive. … I think he brings more to our program than just his numbers.”