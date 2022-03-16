No Aari, more sharing: Balanced Wildcats are wired differently this year

“We have a lot of really good players that can fill different roles at different times,” UA coach Adia Barnes said. “You can’t just hone in on one person and shut them down. If you look a lot of teams that have one superstar, you can have multiple people guard them. I think when you have a team like Stanford, where five people (score) in double digits consistently … if you shut down one, someone else does something. I think that that’s what really good teams do: They have balance, and they have different people to step up at different times.”

The Wildcats fit that bill.

Pellington had two buzzer-beating, game-winning shots against Vanderbilt and Oregon State. Yeaney took over in overtime to lead the Wildcats past Louisville. Thomas dropped 25 against Utah and five days later scored 19 against UCLA. Reese averaged 16 points per game in Pac-12 play, scoring in double figures in 13 of the 14 league games before suffering a dislocated shoulder. Ware posted a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) in the last regular-season game and blocked 17 shots in the first seven games of the season. Taylor Chavez also scored 18 points, knocking down five 3s, in the final regular-season win over USC.