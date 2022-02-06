Notebook: Wildcats basketball programs wrap up busy, historic weekend at McKale

Love has best UA performance

Ariyah Copeland missed Sunday’s game with a migraine, allowing forward Koi Love to have her highest-scoring day as a Wildcat. Love came in off the bench, finishing the game with a season-high 16 points, 12 of which came in the first half. She converted on 7 of 10 field goals and tied for a team-high in assists (3).

Relive the 2021 Final Four run

The Pac-12 Network aired an hour-long behind-the-scenes episode of "Our Stories" Friday night, featuring an inside look at the 2021 Final Four run by the Wildcats. According to the show's description, the episode takes a look back at the rise of Arizona women’s basketball under Adia Barnes and chronicles the team’s first-ever trip to the NCAA Final Four.

The show is available only to Pac-12 subscribers for the first 30 days, then will be made available on Pac-12.com to stream without a subscription starting March 6.

Bracket watch