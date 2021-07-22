Arizona sets Red-Blue Game for Oct. 2, adds exhibition with Eastern New Mexico

Arizona has scheduled its annual Red-Blue Game for Saturday, Oct. 2, the first time fans will likely be able to watch the Wildcats in person in 18 months.

The Wildcats also added a Nov. 1 exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico, completing their 2021-22 schedule except for 18 final Pac-12 games that remain yet to be announced by the conference.

The Red-Blue Game morphed into a preseason celebration and recruiting event under previous coach Sean Miller. Scheduled this fall during an off weekend for the UA football team, the 2021-22 Red-Blue Game is expected to include UA commit Dylan Anderson and several recruiting targets in the crowd.

Last season, COVID-19 restrictions led to the cancellation of the Red-Blue Game and a prohibition against fans attending Pac-12 games except for family members at select schools. (UA allowed family members for only its first game and then stopped allowing them).

While there is no guidance yet on fan capacity for indoor UA events this season, the school has been selling season tickets.