Arizona sets Red-Blue Game for Oct. 2, adds exhibition with Eastern New Mexico
Arizona sets Red-Blue Game for Oct. 2, adds exhibition with Eastern New Mexico

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) soared in the dunk contest before the 2017-18 Red-Blue Game.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona has scheduled its annual Red-Blue Game for Saturday, Oct. 2, the first time fans will likely be able to watch the Wildcats in person in 18 months.

The Wildcats also added a Nov. 1 exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico, completing their 2021-22 schedule except for 18 final Pac-12 games that remain yet to be announced by the conference.

The Red-Blue Game morphed into a preseason celebration and recruiting event under previous coach Sean Miller. Scheduled this fall during an off weekend for the UA football team, the 2021-22 Red-Blue Game is expected to include UA commit Dylan Anderson and several recruiting targets in the crowd.

Last season, COVID-19 restrictions led to the cancellation of the Red-Blue Game and a prohibition against fans attending Pac-12 games except for family members at select schools. (UA allowed family members for only its first game and then stopped allowing them). 

While there is no guidance yet on fan capacity for indoor UA events this season, the school has been selling season tickets.

Here's UA's 2021-22 basketball schedule except for the remaining Pac-12 games. Arizona will skip a home game with Washington State and a road game at Oregon as part of its 20-game conference schedule.

ARIZONA MEN'S BASKETBALL 2021-22 SCHEDULE 

Nov. 9 NAU

Nov 12 Texas-Rio Grande Valley

Nov. 16 North Dakota State (MGM Main Event)

Nov. 19 MGM Main Event (UNLV, Michigan or Wichita State)

Nov. 21 MGM Main Event (UNLV, Michigan or Wichita State)

Nov. 27 Sacramento State

Dec. 2 Washington*

Dec. 5 at Oregon State*

Dec. 8 Wyoming

Dec. 11 at Illinois

Dec. 15 Northern Colorado

Dec. 18 Cal Baptist

Dec. 22 at Tennessee

*Pac-12 games. Remaining 18 Pac-12 games will be played after Christmas and are yet to be announced. 

