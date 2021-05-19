Arizona walk-on forward Jordan Mains makes Pac-12's winter academic honor roll

Arizona walk-on forward Jordan Mains was named to the Pac-12's winter academic honor roll for having a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or better.

The Pac-12 listed a total of 1,079 athletes on the honor roll for fall and winter sports, including a total of 80 from Arizona. However, athletes also needed at least a year in residence to qualify (enrolling in spring 2020 or earlier) so only seven of Arizona's 16 men's basketball players last season were eligible.

While Mains was the only UA men's basketball player on the honor rolls, Arizona had 17 football players and five women's basketball players make them. The full list of honorees is here.

Mains, a 6-6 rising junior from Scottsdale who is majoring in pre-business, is expected to return under new coach Tommy Lloyd in 2021-22.