Several Arizona players in a media gathering earlier this month mentioned how people have been "sleeping" on them.
By that reasoning, ESPN and its computers have completely nodded off.
ESPN's Basketball Power Ratings put out their early Top 100 teams over the weekend without the Wildcats anywhere to be found.
ESPN said its "BPI" forecasted big drops for both Arizona and UCLA (and didn't think much of the Pac-12 in general), apparently because of the Wildcats' lack of returning experience.
"BPI sees a drop-off for Arizona and UCLA, two of the best teams in the conference in recent years, because of low percentages of returning minutes and less-than-stellar opponent-adjusted efficiency numbers for those returning players."
Here's how ESPN describes a "Cliffs Notes" version of the way it determines its preseason BPI rankings:
-- Quantity of experience on roster.
-- Quality of that experience.
-- Recruiting rankings for incoming freshmen, with an extra emphasis on five-stars.
-- Coach's past performance.
Here's how Arizona's known opponents next season ranked on the list (not counting possible Maui Invitational opponents such as No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 9 Duke):
20. Alabama
31. Iowa State
45. ASU
49. Oregon
53. Baylor
57. USC
67. Washington
72. Stanford
99. Oregon State
Four-star power forward Zeke Nnaji of Minnesota thanked his powerhouse travel-ball club for the ride. Nnaji said after a game at Findlay Prep last Friday that he plans to cut down his list and take unofficial visits soon, with Arizona involved.
Utah picked up 2019 commitments from point guard Mason Falslev and 7-foot-3 center Matt Van Komen.
Duquesne has offered a scholarship to Salpointe guard Evan Nelson.