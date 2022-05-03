Arizona Wildcats reportedly interested in St. Bonaventure transfer guard Kyle Lofton

Arizona is one of eight schools to have expressed interest in St. Bonaventure transfer guard Kyle Lofton, according to Jon Rothstein.

A first-team all-Atlantic pick last season, Lofton averaged 14.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He is also hearing from Purdue, Rutgers, Florida, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Seton Hall and Kansas State, according to Rothstein.

The Wildcats are still in need of another point or combo guard, especially if Kylan Boswell does not reclassify in order to join them next season. The Wildcats are also in need of a post player -- they have pursued multiskilled Canadian forward Leonard Miller (who may turn pro anyway) and are believed to be recruiting well-regarded Estonian big man Henri Veesaar, among others.

Arizona already has two commitments from the class of 2023 in Boswell and El Paso guard KJ Lewis.

Arizona has nine scholarship players lined up for 2022-21 as of now:

Dylan Anderson 7-0 215 Fr. Gilbert

Adama Bal G 6-6 190 So. Le Mans, France

Oumar Ballo C 7-0 260 Jr. Koulikoro, Mali

Filip Borovicanin F 6-8 Fr. 180 Belgrade, Serbia

Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 180 Jr. Tartu, Estonia

Pelle Larsson G 6-5 215 Jr. Nacka, Sweden

*Dalen Terry G 6-7 195 Jr. Phoenix

Azuolas Tubelis F 6-11 245 Jr. Vilnius, Lithuania

Tautvilas Tubelis F 6-7 220 Jr. Vilnius, Lithuania

*testing NBA Draft.

