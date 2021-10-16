As scrimmage nears, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd throws 'adversity' at Wildcats in practice

The practice was actually more intense than normal because the Wildcats had just finished two straight days off thanks in part to Wednesday's Pac-12 media day. Instead of running a first, second and third team for some drills, the Wildcats sometimes went with two teams of eight, with three guys standing on the baseline and then rotating in.

"You can't be going as hard as we're practicing" without rest, Lloyd said. "Guys need a few reps to catch their breaths."

The pace has been an adjustment even for super senior guard Justin Kier, who was part of the nation's 13th fastest tempo last season at Georgia. Kier said the Wildcats run just as fast but with more structure.

"Last year I learned to play really fast and aggressive, but this year I'm learning to play fast and in control," Kier said.

Overall, Lloyd said, his base offense has been installed but there's still plenty of wrinkles to learn ahead.

"When you play this way, there multiple options, so much movement," Lloyd said. "You're always fine tuning. I think we're bouncing back and forth between teaching the whole and breaking down some parts. You can kind of see us doing that and practice a little bit. But I think these guys are getting close to being ready to go out and compete against somebody else."