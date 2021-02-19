Backlogged IARP adds Louisville's case to that of Arizona and four others

Estonia managed to get by Italy in overtime of a Eurobasket qualifying game on Friday without Kerr Kriisa, who joined his national team in November for a loss to Russia in the qualifiers because he wasn't eligible by the NCAA then anyway.

Without Arizona in the mix, the rescheduled Pac-12 Tournament has decided to give first-round byes to the first five seeded teams this season, with the four and five seeds scheduled to face each other in the quarterfinals (which is usually the case anyway, since the No. 5 seed normally faces No. 12 in the first round).

The Pac-12 also announced four schedule adjustments:

A postponed Jan. 30 game with Oregon at USC was moved to next Monday.

A postponed Jan. 2 game with ASU at Washington will be played next Tuesday.

Two games scheduled for Monday will be moved to the week of March 1: Oregon State at Utah and Stanford at USC.