Christian Koloko leads Arizona Wildcats to 104-50 win over UTRGV

On a night when the Arizona Wildcats stomped on their own record book, in a 104-48 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley, center Christian Koloko led the way.

The Wildcats tied the most points they had in regulation since 2008-09, matching a 104-point effort against Long Beach State two years ago, while Koloko tied his career-high in blocks with five while posting his first career double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Koloko had 10 rebounds against Omaha as a freshman and 10 at Oregon State last season but never matched them with a double-figure scoring effort.

The win moved Arizona to 2-0 entering another home game Tuesday against North Dakota State, while UTRGV dropped to 1-1.

It was the first time Arizona has scored 100 points since the Wildcats beat Long Beach State 104-67 early in the 2019-20 season. The Wildcats didn’t score more than that in regulation since they dropped 106 on Washington in 2008-09, when Russ Pennell was the Wildcats’ interim head coach. They had 107 in a two-point win at Cal in triple overtime during the 2010-11 season.