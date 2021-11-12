Christian Koloko leads Arizona Wildcats to 104-50 win over UTRGV

On a night when the Arizona Wildcats stomped on their own record book, in a 104-48 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley, center Christian Koloko led the way.
The Wildcats tied the most points they had in regulation since 2008-09, matching a 104-point effort against Long Beach State two years ago, while Koloko tied his career-high in blocks with five while posting his first career double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Koloko had 10 rebounds against Omaha as a freshman and 10 at Oregon State last season but never matched them with a double-figure scoring effort.
The win moved Arizona to 2-0 entering another home game Tuesday against North Dakota State, while UTRGV dropped to 1-1.
It was the first time Arizona has scored 100 points since the Wildcats beat Long Beach State 104-67 early in the 2019-20 season. The Wildcats didn’t score more than that in regulation since they dropped 106 on Washington in 2008-09, when Russ Pennell was the Wildcats’ interim head coach. They had 107 in a two-point win at Cal in triple overtime during the 2010-11 season.
Up by 25 at halftime, the Wildcats initially struggled from the field in the second half, making only a third of their shots in the first four minutes after halftime. But they went on a 15-1` run to take a 73-34 lead with 11:35 left, getting a 3-pointer from Justin Kier and two 3s from Bennedict Mathurin in less than a minute. Mathurin had made just one of his first four shots before his pair of 3s, the second of which came on a fast break.
About four minutes later, Mathurin put the Vaqueros all but away, 83-42, with an alley-oop dunk in transition off a feed from Dalen Terry after a UTRGV turnover. Subsequent 3s from Kriisa, Kim Aiken and Adama Bal gave UA a 92-44 lead with 6:15 left.
In the first half, Koloko alraedy tied his career-high in blocks with five while adding 10 points and collecting eight rebounds to help Arizona take a 49-24 halftime lead.
Tubelis added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot 62.5% from the field and clobbered UTRGV on the boards. Arizona outrebounded UTRGV 29-9 overall and minimized the Vaqueros' second chances -- UTRGV shot just 24.2% and had just two offensive rebounds on its 24 missed shots.
Arizona did struggle to control the ball against UTRGV, which recorded the sixth-highest defensive turnover percentage last season. UA had 12 turnovers that led to nine Vaquero points in the half.
Koloko had set his career-high in blocks with five just three days earlier against NAU in the Wildcats’ season opener and had his first three blocks during just four minutes of action. He had his fifth block with six minutes left to play in the first half.
The Wildcats built early leads of 8-0 and 18-2 by spreading the ball around offensively and controlling the boards on both ends. UTRGV missed its first five field goals and 11 of its first 12 – and nine minutes into the game the Vaqueros still didn’t have a single offensive rebound despite shooting just 3 for 15 at that point.
Meanwhile, Tubelis dominated the Vaqueros both inside, outside and in transition, hitting a corner 3 to put them up 11-2 early and scoring inside twice afterward to help UA build a 30-6 lead. He also hit a fast-break basket after Koloko blocked his fifth shot and Pelle Larsson picked up the rebound and passed to Tubelis for the assist.