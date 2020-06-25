Knicks reportedly waive former Arizona Wildcats guard Kadeem Allen
  • Updated
Knicks Spurs Basketball

New York Knicks guard Kadeem Allen drives against Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 15, 2019, in San Antonio.

 Darren Abate / AP Photo

The New York Knicks reportedly waived former Arizona guard Kadeem Allen to make room after claiming Jared Harper off the free agency waiver wire.

Having played two seasons for Arizona through 2016-17, Allen has become a two-way veteran between the NBA and G League, playing a total of 29 games in the NBA over three seasons. He spent 2017-18 with the Celtics on a two-way deal and the past two seasons on a two-way contract with the Knicks.

In 2019-20, Allen played 10 games for the Knicks, averaging 5.0 points and 2.1 assists, while playing 24 games for their G League club in Westchester, N.Y., where he averaged 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Marc Berman of the New York Post tweeted that Allen received a "raw deal" with the Knicks.

