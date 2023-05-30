Arizona's spring recruiting flurry finished on a resounding note Tuesday, when North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love committed to Arizona, choosing the Wildcats over Gonzaga and Texas.

A three-year starter for the Tar Heels who considered Arizona under then-coach Sean Miller out of high school in St. Louis, Love gives the Wildcats an immediate starter and potential leading scorer in the backcourt.

"Caleb is a tremendously talented guard who has significant experience playing college basketball at a high level," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement. "We look forward to helping Caleb grow his game at Arizona."

247 Sports’ Eric Bossi reported last week that Love has been working out in Arizona and there has been speculation Love would visit the Wildcats over the weekend, when the recruiting "quiet period" opened up again, allowing campus visits.

In landing Love, their sixth new acquisition this month, the Wildcats gained a starter and potential leading scorer in the backcourt. Arizona also has two highly regarded guards in rising sophomore Kylan Boswell,and Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley, along with potential freshmen reserves in KJ Lewis and Conrad Martinez.

Boswell and center Oumar Ballo appeared to welcome the move, both posting video of Love in Instagram stories. Boswell's read "Caleb they ain't ready for it," while Ballo said "welcome home brother."

The Wildcats' big wing players include rising senior Pelle Larsson, rising sophomore Filip Borovicanin and incoming freshman Paulius Murauskas. They also have a combo forward in San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson and a deep core of big men in Oumar Ballo, Henri Veesaar, Dylan Anderson and Motiejus Krivas.

Arizona now has a full complement of 13 scholarship players -- though it hasn't officially confirmed the additions of Martinez and Murauskas -- after going with just 12 last season. Arizona was penalized the loss of one scholarship because of its NCAA infractions case that was settled last December, but the school has acted as if carrying 12 last season satisfied that requirement (the IARP and UA have declined comment).

Lloyd entered May with only seven players on his roster but said during a late April recruiting event that he was "sleeping good."

"As we near the completion of the roster for the upcoming season, we feel great about how everything has come together," Lloyd said in his statement. "Now, it's time for the real work to start!"

While starting 32 of 33 games last season at UNC, Love led the Tar Heels in scoring with an average of 16.7 points. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 37.5% overall from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range.

Love shot 45.5% from two-point range and drew 3.9 fouls per 40 minutes played while hitting free throws at a 75.6% rate. He took nearly half of his field goals from 3-point range, hitting them at a 29.9% rate.

In 2021-22, Love averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists as No. 8-seeded UNC may a surprising run to the national championship game, where it lost to Kansas. Love had 13 points in the game but shot just 5 of 24.

Over three seasons at UNC, Love scored 1,476 points while shooting 36.0% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range.

Love’s Instagram bio indicates he has been working with the Priority Sports agency.

Arizona's projected 2023-24 men's basketball roster:

Number Player Yr. Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Hometown (previous team)

0 Keshad Johnson Sr. 6-7 225 Oakland (San Diego State)

1 Filip Borovicanin So. F 6-9 185 Belgrade, Serbia (KK Beko)

2 Caleb Love Sr. G 6-4 200 St. Louis (North Carolina)

3 Pelle Larsson Sr.. G 6-5 215 Nacka, Sweden (Utah)

4 Kylan Boswell So. G 6-2 195 Champaign, Ill. (Compass Prep)

11 Oumar Ballo R-Sr. C 7-0 260 Koulikoro, Mali (Gonzaga)

13 Henri Veesaar So. F 6-10 200 Tallin, Estonia (Real Madrid 2)

44 Dylan Anderson So. F 7-0 235 Gilbert (Perry HS)

TBA KJ Lewis Fr. G 6-4 185 El Paso (Duncanville, Texas, HS)

TBA Jaden Bradley So. G 6-3 185 Rochester, N.Y. (North Carolina)

TBA Motiejus Krivas Fr. C 7-2 250 Kaunas, Lithuania (Zalgiris 2)

TBA Paulius Murauskas Fr. F 6-8 220 Kaunas, Lithuania (Leitkabelis)

TBA Conrad Martinez Fr. G 6-0 N/A Badalona, Spain (Joventut)

15 Grant Weitman* Sr.. G 6-4 205 Tucson (Salpointe HS)

24 Luke Champion* R-Jr. F 6-8 205 Suwanee, Ga. (Missouri Western State)

33 Will Menaugh* Jr. F 6-10 245 Tucson (Catalina Foothills HS)

42 Luc Krystkowiak* R-Jr. G 6-4 195 Salt Lake City, Utah (Irvine Valley College)