Once again this year, Arizona's Red-Blue Game celebration will be a critical recruiting event as much as it is an attraction for fans.
According to Rivals, UA commit Dalen Terry is scheduled to visit for the Sept. 27 game along with four-star 2020 forward Puff Johnson and five-star 2021 forward Michael Foster, who all enrolled at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep this season.
Johnson had to attend a prep school if he wanted to play this season since he was not allowed to play in Pennsylvania, a circumstance that could work in the Wildcats' favor along with the fact that Johnson's brother, Cam, is a Suns rookie.
According to 247, Foster will first visit Georgia on Sept. 21.
Nick Weaver, Hillcrest's recruiting coordinator and co-founder, said Hillcrest has the following powerhouse lineup set for this season:
PG -- Terry
SG -- Keon Edwards (five-star 2021)
SF- Johnson
PF -- Foster
C Sadraque Nganga (elite 2022 prospect)
Former Wildcat Kyle Fogg stopped by UCSB and posed with former UA aide Ben Tucker, now an assistant to Joe Pasternack with the Gauchos.
Great to have @KFogg21 in the Thunderdome working out this morning with @john_seavey22. High Character person and professional. Been through some battles with him since he was a freshman at Arizona. Excited to see the next step in his journey. pic.twitter.com/XGuirWHyWo— Ben Tucker (@Coach_Tuck) September 5, 2019
Broadcaster Dave Pasch dropped by UA and found the Wildcats paid more attention than somebody he works with ...
The players were more attentive in 30 minutes than Bill Walton has been in 8 years. https://t.co/8nyj5QD0oW— Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) September 5, 2019
Jay Bilas said he found it interesting that a federal judge ruled against releasing information from the first college basketball trial to the NCAA.
Ryan Silver, club coach for Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Jemarl Baker and Ira Lee, congratulated David Miller for joining the UA staff.