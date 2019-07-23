Four-star wing Dalen Terry announced on Twitter he has committed to Arizona, bringing the Wildcats their first recruit of the 2020 high school class.
the marathon continues..🐺 #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/aKJJKoMcmG— dt🏀💓++ (@DalenTerry) July 24, 2019
"This is where I'm from and this is where I'm gonna stay," Terry said on his announcement video. "I'll be attending the University of Arizona. Bear Down."
A 6-6, 190-pound wing who played for Tempe Corona Del Sol before transferring to Hillcrest Prep last season, Terry became a big priority for the Wildcats this summer.
During the Adidas Summer Championships in Hoover, Ala., he was playing a game for the Magic on a court that was adjacent to one that fellow UA recruit MarJon Beauchamp was playing for -- yet UA coach Sean Miller and assistants Danny Peters and Justin Gainey all settled in to watch Terry.
After that game, Terry told the Star that "the whole staff is on me hard right now," and said he enjoyed an unofficial visit to UA last month.
“It was good,” Terry said. “I just got the offer and I had never been down to U of A or Tucson before. So it was a great time to be down there.”