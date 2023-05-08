While finishing up his official recruiting visit to Arizona on Monday, San Diego State transfer forward Keshad Johnson posted an Instagram story about his visit.

Johnson posted video of food being prepared at what appears to be Mr. An's Teppanyaki Steak and Seafood restaurant and a video tour of McKale Center stands, video board and locker room.

Johnson has listed Arizona among five choices for his next destination and has already visited USC and Oklahoma. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Johnson could receive "high-dollar" NIL payments at USC or Oklahoma.