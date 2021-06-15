Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats add 'Comeback Player of the Century' as walk-on

The son of former Hawaii head coach Gib Arnold, Addison Arnold returned from reconstructive surgeries on both ankles in the spring of 2020 that threatened his career. According to the Ventura County Star, surgeons used cadaver ligaments to mesh with his bones and he was confined to a wheelchair for over a month.

"For sure, it was disappointing not being able to play, but it never crossed my mind that I might not play again," Arnold told the Ventura County Star. "I told myself that I would do whatever it takes to get out on the court again. I knew it was going to take a lot of hard work. I had no doubt I would get it done."