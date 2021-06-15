Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats add 'Comeback Player of the Century' as walk-on

Arizona has added 6-foot-3 Southern California guard Addison Arnold as a walk-on, after he visited campus on Monday.
The son of former Hawaii head coach Gib Arnold, Addison Arnold returned from reconstructive surgeries on both ankles in the spring of 2020 that threatened his career. According to the Ventura County Star, surgeons used cadaver ligaments to mesh with his bones and he was confined to a wheelchair for over a month.
Still, Arnold returned last season to average 22.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for Royal High School in Simi Valley, Calif. The Simi Valley Acorn called him the "comeback player of the century."
"For sure, it was disappointing not being able to play, but it never crossed my mind that I might not play again," Arnold told the Ventura County Star. "I told myself that I would do whatever it takes to get out on the court again. I knew it was going to take a lot of hard work. I had no doubt I would get it done."
With over a 4.0 GPA and a father with a deep coaching background — Gib Arnold also was an assistant at USC — Arnold has a high basketball IQ.
"My dad has been a huge influence for me," Addison told the Ventura County Star. "He's taught me just about everything I know. I couldn't have a better teacher and mentor."
According to the Ventura County Star, Arnold had also been drawing interest from ASU, BYU, UC Santa Barbara and Hawaii.
After a great visit today with Coach Lloyd and the Arizona MBB staff, I’m thrilled to announce I’ll be playing at the University of Arizona!!🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lQln5101MW— Addison Arnold (@AddisonArnold21) June 15, 2021
Arizona still has up to two scholarship spots available for 2021-22. It's still possible the Wildcats add to the roster, which includes 11 scholarship players and four walk-ons: Arnold, guard Grant Weitman, forward Jordan Mains and center Will Menaugh.
Here's a look at the roster as of now:
Position/Name/Year/Height/Weight/Hometown
G/Addison Arnold*/6-3/180/Simi Valley, Calif.
G/Adama Bal/Fr./6-6/180/Paris
C/Oumar Ballo/So./7-0/260/Koulikoro, Mali
C/Christian Koloko/Jr./7-0/220/Douala, Cameroon
G/Justin Kier/6-4/190/Grottoes, Virginia.
G/Kerr Kriisa/So./6-2/165/Tartu, Estonia
G/Pelle Larsson/Fr./6-5/216/Nacka, Sweden
F/Jordan Mains*/Jr./6-6/200/Scottsdale
F/Bennedict Mathurin/So./6-6/195/Montreal
C/Will Menaugh*/Fr./6-10/225/Tucson
G/Shane Nowell/Fr./6-5/190/Bellevue, Washington
F/Dalen Terry/So./6-7/190/Phoenix
F/Azoulas Tubelis/So./6-10/240/Vilnius, Lithuania
F/Tautvilas Tubelis/So./6-7/210/Vilnius, Lithuania
G/Grant Weitman*/So./6-3/180/Tucson
*Walk-on