Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. ASU Sun Devils

ASU overview: The Sun Devils haven’t exactly lived up to the Pac-12’s official preseason poll, which picked them to finish second, but they have plenty of excuses. ASU has not played a single one of its 10 games with a full roster and has had five games postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The team went from Dec. 16 to Jan. 7 without a game. Star guard Remy Martin missed the first two games back from the break to attend his grandfather’s funeral, meaning he has played only once in the past 35 days. Center Jalen Graham has been out with mononucleosis while forward Taeshon Cherry has been missing for personal reasons.

The Sun Devils generated their preseason hype based on a perimeter of Martin, Alonzo Verge and five-star freshman wing Josh Christopher — while highly regarded freshman forward Marcus Bagley has essentially been a fourth starting wing — and those four have become their four top scorers. ASU relies on drives to the basket and drawing fouls, taking the 66th-most free throws compared with field goals in Division I and all four leading scorers are among the nation’s top 500 players in fouls drawn per 40 minutes, led by Verge (6.0). But they aren’t big 3-point threats, with Christopher shooting just 24.3% from 3 and Martin 21.6%, though Verge has made 38.9% of his 3s and Bagley 38.8%. Off the bench, Portland State transfer Holland Woods provides scoring and a 2-1 assist-turnover ratio.