Seen and heard: Terrell Brown shines in return to McKale Center

For the first time in 310 days, Terrell Brown Jr. played a basketball game at McKale Center, except he wasn’t wearing a since-then-ditched white-and-gray gradient Arizona uniform. He instead suited up for his hometown school, the Washington Huskies and scored 28 points on 10-for-22 shooting; he also eight rebounds and six assists in Washington's 95-79 loss to No. 8 Arizona.
Brown, a Seattle native and the godson of UA great Jason Terry, played one season for the Wildcats in 2020-21, mostly as a reserve guard. Brown was part of the outflux of players who transferred following the firing of Sean Miller. Brown joined guard James Akinjo (Baylor), guard Jemarl Baker (Fresno State), wing Tibet Gorener (San Jose State), forward Ira Lee (George Washington) and Jordan Brown (Louisiana) as players to leave the UA after last season.
Brown is the second known former UA player to face Arizona at McKale after playing for the Wildcats, with the other being Laval Lucas Perry when the Lute Olson recruit played for Oakland in 2011-12. Lucas-Perry had 11 points in the 85-73 loss to his former team.
Unlike former Arizona recruits in the past, Brown was welcomed by a number of cheers from Arizona fans when his name was announced during the starting lineup. When Brown attempted free throws, one fan could be heard calling him a “traitor”
“Hey, Terrell, you should’ve stayed!” the fan shouted.
Brown’s 28 points is the most he’s ever scored at McKale.
A low number
3 — Bench points for the Wildcats against Washington, a season-low for the UA. Washington finished the night with 21 bench points.
The man behind the mask
A nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases has steered some programs to dial back in-person contact and take cautious measures during games. The UA — for now — has reverted media sessions with Tommy Lloyd and UA players to Zoom sessions.
At Georgia Tech, head coach and former Wildcat Josh Pastner brought back his renowned faceshield to the sidelines of the Yellow Jackets’ 67-64 loss to Louisville on Sunday. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, but was shifted to Sunday following “a high number of COVID” within the Georgia Tech program, including Pastner.
“I feel like I’m a healthy young man and I work out and exercise, but I was in no place to get up and down,” Pastner said. “I could see I lost conditioning for my own personal self, so I can’t imagine what it was like for our players.”
After a week off from pausing basketball activities, Georgia Tech held one practice in time for its game against Louisville in Atlanta.
“We’re excited to get out there and play,” Pastner said. “COVID hit us pretty hard. I was hit pretty hard.”
Pastner added coaches and players will be required to wear face protection on the sidelines.
“So, we’ll all be masked and all of us — coaches, players not in the game — will be masked. I’ll have my faceshield that I went to. It’s hard for me to coach with a mask, but I sure don’t want COVID again because it hit me hard. And I don’t want anyone else to get it.”
Ushers hoist ‘Mask Up’ signs at McKale
Fans attending Arizona home games this season are required to wear masks inside buildings on the UA campus and, yes, that includes McKale Center. People attending Arizona basketball games must wear masks unless for consuming food or beverage.
For the first time this season, McKale ushers — like someone at a golf tournament — held up “Mask Up Please” signs during timeout breaks to remind fans about the rule.
Lloyd-Hurley showdown scheduled for Saturday afternoon
Arizona’s upcoming contest against Arizona State is officially slated for a 2 p.m. tipoff on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, the UA announced on Monday; the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
ASU (5-8) is facing No. 5 UCLA in Westwood on Wednesday, before it plays Arizona for the first meeting between Lloyd and ASU head coach Bobby Hurley, who is 3-9 against the Wildcats since the 2015-16 season.
A cheap number
$15 — With UA students still on holiday break, the Zona Zoo was open for general admission tickets. One fan said their sixth-row ticket behind the basket next to the UA pep band cost just $15 per ticket.
Sneakers of the game
Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa donned pink Kobe 6s — also known as the “Think Pink” or “Kay Yow” shoe, which pays homage to the late Yow, who was a legendary head coach at NC State, and died in 2009 following her battle with breast cancer.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports