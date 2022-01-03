Seen and heard: Terrell Brown shines in return to McKale Center

For the first time in 310 days, Terrell Brown Jr. played a basketball game at McKale Center, except he wasn’t wearing a since-then-ditched white-and-gray gradient Arizona uniform. He instead suited up for his hometown school, the Washington Huskies and scored 28 points on 10-for-22 shooting; he also eight rebounds and six assists in Washington's 95-79 loss to No. 8 Arizona.

Brown, a Seattle native and the godson of UA great Jason Terry, played one season for the Wildcats in 2020-21, mostly as a reserve guard. Brown was part of the outflux of players who transferred following the firing of Sean Miller. Brown joined guard James Akinjo (Baylor), guard Jemarl Baker (Fresno State), wing Tibet Gorener (San Jose State), forward Ira Lee (George Washington) and Jordan Brown (Louisiana) as players to leave the UA after last season.

Brown is the second known former UA player to face Arizona at McKale after playing for the Wildcats, with the other being Laval Lucas Perry when the Lute Olson recruit played for Oakland in 2011-12. Lucas-Perry had 11 points in the 85-73 loss to his former team.