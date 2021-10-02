'The fans made us even better': Crowd's return makes for celebratory Red-Blue Game

The Wildcats moved quickly to engage the fans in the scrimmages, too. Literally.

Over the first 29 seconds of the Red Blue Game’s first half, Arizona’s Blue team went ahead 5-0 on a layup from Christian Koloko and a 3-pointer from Kerr Kriisa. Though the Red-Blue Game was effectively only the Wildcats’ fourth full practice of the preseason, it was clear they would be running a more uptempo pace under new coach Tommy Lloyd.

UA scored 92 total points in what was essentially just half a game, with only two 10-minute halves being played.

“I felt good” about it, Lloyd said. “I mean, I don’t usually check pace by possessions or Kenpom (ratings). I’ll look at efficiency stats and stuff like that but for me it’s more of a gut feel, and I felt pretty good.

“What I’m looking for is are we going north-south? Are we throwing the ball ahead? If we’re not throwing ahead, are we getting the ball to the middle of the court? Is our big going down there engaging in transition? And are we flowing into our actions?

“I know this: It was better today than it was on Wednesday, when we scrimmaged with refs. It wasn’t as good as it could be but today we took a step forward.”