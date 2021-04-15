Tommy Lloyd: Arizona is 'the only place I would leave Gonzaga' for

“It’s a program we’ve always looked up to, always admired, enjoyed competing against,” Lloyd said. “In competing against Arizona, I’ve witnessed in this building the full force of Wildcat Nation bearing down on an opponent. … I’ve always been impressed by the following the passion, and it’s something that I wanted to be a part of.”

Lloyd and the former players had that much in common. So they talked.

“Once (Arizona) chose me, whether they realize it or not, I’m one of them,” Lloyd said. “And I want to do everything I can to serve those guys because I do get emotional thinking about those former players watching games from home, being emotionally invested.

“I know how it is to have former guys go to the NBA. When you have former players in the NBA and when they’re done, they don’t watch the Milwaukee Bucks even if they played for the Bucks and were living and dying with them.

“But their college team? That’s a big deal. I know that and I want to bring these guys joy and happiness and that motivates me.”

So that’s a long-term goal. But on Thursday, more than anything, Lloyd had to deal with the short term.