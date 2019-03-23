What to expect in the second round of the WNIT

Arizona is hungry for more after its first postseason win since 2005. Dominque McBryde — returning from an illness — is sure to provide a boost.

However, a matchup against Pacific won’t be easy. Fourth-year head coach Bradley Davis also picked up his first career postseason win as a head coach in the first round of the WNIT.

It could come down to ball control with UA’s Aari McDonald and Pacific’s Valerie Higgins, the WCC’s defensive player of the year. McDonald has 84 steals and more than 2.6 per game, while Higgins has collected 98 steals at a 3.1 clip per game.

Both guards have partners in crime — McDonald has Sam Thomas (50 steals) and Higgins has Ameela Li (76).

Higgins should sound familiar to Pac-12 fans as she played her freshman season at USC. Her dad, Keith, played professionally overseas and for the Harlem Globetrotters. Valerie won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 FIBA Americas U-18 Championships.