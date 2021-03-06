Will ‘aggravating factors’ affect decision on disciplining Wildcats?

While allegations made in the Notice of Allegations can be argued against during the NCAA’s normal resolution process, they can be added to — or subtracted from — along the IARP track. Once the IARP accepts a case, which it did with Arizona in December, the case is handed over to a “Complex Case Unit” that can reinvestigate everything the enforcement staff already did.

The CCU has two groups within it — one with three investigators and one with three attorneys acting separately as advocates.

After the CCU is finished, the case will move to an IARP Independent Resolution Panel, which will ultimately determine whether UA’s institutional and overall cases are Level I-standard or Level I-aggravated.

Even though the IARP is mostly outside the NCAA, Naima Stevenson Starks, the NCAA’s VP for hearing operations, told the Star in December that it still follows the same NCAA rulebook and “penalty matrix” as the standard hearing process.