With a chip on his shoulder, new Arizona Wildcat Terrell Brown eager to show he can play on the big stage

Brown’s one season at Shoreline went so well he decided not to spend two years of college eligibility there, so instead crammed a heavy academic load into the following summer so that he could get a two-year degree and be able to play Division I elsewhere.

But even then, Brown was not flooded with offers. So he paid his own way his first quarter at Seattle U before the school gave him a scholarship in the second quarter.

There was no guarantee then, either.

“There wasn’t a scholarship present for me at the time,’ Brown said. “It wasn’t for sure that, like ‘You’re going to get a scholarship and this and that.’ I basically just earned a scholarship.”

It was quickly clear he was deserving of one. In his first Seattle U season of 2018-19, Brown was twice named WAC player of the week, started 28 of 33 games and became an second-team all league pick.

Then this past season, after he poured in an average of 20.7 points, his market value finally blew up.

Not to be confused with a New Mexico State player of the same name, Brown knew how much just moments after tweeting last Thursday that he was considering a transfer.