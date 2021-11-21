By the numbers: How Arizona took down No. 4 Michigan in Las Vegas

The Arizona Wildcats upset No. 4 Michigan to win the Roman Main Event Championship in Las Vegas, taking down the Wolverines 80-62 in convincing fashion.

Arizona led for much of the night and improved to 5-0 to begin the season.

These numbers break down how the Wildcats got it done against Michigan.

22

The Wolverines had no answer for Arizona big man Christian Koloko who had a career-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Koloko was around the rim early and often, scoring via layups and alley-oops.

Fourteen of Koloko’s points came in the second half; he had three dunks in a span of less than two minutes and his third one put Arizona ahead 72-52 with 5:27 to play.

The 7-foot-1-inch center also had 7 rebounds and 4 blocks, the fourth time this year he’s had at least 4 blocks.

18.6

Bennedict Mathurin has averaged 18.6 points over his last three games compared to 10.5 in the team’s first two. The sophomore scored 16 points against Michigan on 7-of-13 shooting and led the Cats with two made 3s.