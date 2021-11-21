By the numbers: How Arizona took down No. 4 Michigan in Las Vegas

The Arizona Wildcats upset No. 4 Michigan to win the Roman Main Event Championship in Las Vegas, taking down the Wolverines 80-62 in convincing fashion.
Arizona led for much of the night and improved to 5-0 to begin the season.
These numbers break down how the Wildcats got it done against Michigan.
22
The Wolverines had no answer for Arizona big man Christian Koloko who had a career-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Koloko was around the rim early and often, scoring via layups and alley-oops.
Fourteen of Koloko’s points came in the second half; he had three dunks in a span of less than two minutes and his third one put Arizona ahead 72-52 with 5:27 to play.
The 7-foot-1-inch center also had 7 rebounds and 4 blocks, the fourth time this year he’s had at least 4 blocks.
18.6
Bennedict Mathurin has averaged 18.6 points over his last three games compared to 10.5 in the team’s first two. The sophomore scored 16 points against Michigan on 7-of-13 shooting and led the Cats with two made 3s.
10 of his 16 points came in the second half where he shot 4 for 5 (80%).
Benn Mathurin ➡️ Christian Koloko 💥 pic.twitter.com/vZUBPlxR5A— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 22, 2021
2017
Sunday marked Arizona’s first win over an AP Top-10 team since Dec. 30, 2017, when it beat No. 3 ASU 84-78 at McKale Center. The Wildcats had been 0-4 against teams ranked inside the Top 10 prior to their win over the Wolverines.
It’s also Arizona's first win over a top-five team by 18 or more points since beating Michigan State 80-61 in the 2001 Final Four.
3
Arizona has won its last three meetings with Michigan. The Wildcats last played the Wolverines during a home-and-home series in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, with the Cats winning in both Tucson and Ann Arbor.
54-30
The Wildcats owned the paint, outscoring Michigan 54-30 in that area. In addition to Koloko’s 22 points, Azuolas Tubelis added 13 and the team converted on 10 of their 13 layups at the rim. They also had nine dunks, six of which were in the second half.
10
The Cats committed 10 turnovers compared to 21 two nights ago against Wichita State. The Wolverines turned it over 15 times.
2
The Wildcats have won in-season tournaments in two out of the last three seasons. Arizona won the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim during the 2019-20 season.
Roman Main Event champs. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ob6JbFQgUP— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 22, 2021
